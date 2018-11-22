You’d have to be the offspring of Scrooge and the Grinch to hate Christmas music.
The rest of us love the sounds of the season between now and Dec. 25, whether it’s “Rudolph” or “Silent Night” or anything else on the yuletide spectrum.
And in St. Tammany Parish, there’s no lack of opportunities to enjoy your favorites in the next few weeks. In fact, thanks to the rotation of the calendar, we have the largest possible number of days — 34 — between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
Our listing of holiday events includes 10 that are purely musical, including appearances by the Louisiana Philharmonic in Slidell on Dec. 16 for a family-favorite themed show and Covington on Dec. 21 with a classical bent.
Most of the other holiday events include music as well.
What is it, then, that makes us so drawn to these songs, some of which have been around for centuries ?
Kenya Lawrence Jackson, director of music at St. Timothy United Methodist Church of Mandeville, whose “Christmas on the Northshore” choir concert on Dec. 9 is so popular they do it twice and turn away people both times, has a good idea.
“It reminds you of your childhood, of being around grandma’s house, just all of those things you loved,” she said. “And that music puts you in a special place or a special time in your past.
“I can’t hear those songs without feeling nostalgic.”
Adds Rev. William Miller, rector of Christ Episcopal Church of Covington, whose Dec. 16 Third Sunday concert is called “A Christmas Brass Spectacular”: “Christmas songs, especially the religious ones, are about celebration.
“One of the best-known is the 'Hallelujah Chorus.' And even the ones which aren’t about the birth of Christ tend to put us in a good spirit.”
A growing trend in St. Tammany is for songs that audiences can sing along with.
A few years ago, there were no large outdoor community singing opportunities in the parish. Now there are three.
Organizers of the Jane Austen Festival will be staging “Caroling at the Trailhead” at the Mandeville Trailhead for the third year on Dec. 23.
Club members will be in period dress to add to the ambiance, and the program emphasizes favorites. Song sheets and candles are provided, and, if you need any other help, Joe and Missy Spinoza of the local band Witness are there to lead the singing.
Those attending are encouraged to bring their blankets and lawn chairs, but in case of bad weather, there’s room indoors in the interpretive center.
In Covington, “Candlelight Caroling at the Trailhead” had such a successful debut last year that city officials didn't hesitate to bring it back on Dec. 13.
Local firefighter Joe Ard will emcee, and several other first responders are expected to take the stage.
Also, one glitch from last year — not having enough songs scheduled so that the singalong lasted for only 30 minutes instead of the scheduled hour, has been rectified.
“Don’t worry,” said event organizer Amy Tucker. “We’ll got for at least an hour this time.”
In Slidell, Danny Blackburn, director of A Bayou Christmas, has scheduled a community carol session to close the four-day festival at Heritage Park on Dec. 22.
“We had one last year, but didn’t market it very well,” Blackburn said. “But we listen to the folks who come out, and those who say they plan to, and they all say they want this.”
There’s also a participation portion during the parish’s longest running Christmas show — the 23rd edition of Northshore Performing Arts Society’s “Ring Out Wild Bells,” which will be performed on Dec. 7 at Hosanna Lutheran Church of Mandeville and two days later at Our Lady of Lourdes in Slidell.
“My husband says he’s not coming unless we have a singalong time,” said NPAS artistic director Alissa Rowe. “We wouldn’t want to disappoint everyone else either.”
Either way, there’s plenty of enthusiasm for the concerts by the 50 or so NPAS members who will be performing in the show.
Of NPAS’ four annual concerts, Rowe, who is head of the choral music department at Southeastern, said this is the one where she doesn’t have to worry about members showing up for the weekly rehearsals, which began in September.
“Some of my students look on what they’re doing as a job,” she said. “For this, our folks practice at home because they enjoy it and they want things to go well.
“There’s just so much energy when we rehearse, and it carries over to the concert.”
As usual, the NPAS concert will feature a mixture of traditional songs, jazz arrangements and some that the audience might not have heard before.
That includes “Bethlehemu,” (“Bethlehem,”), a Nigerian spiritual.
As it happens, the St. Timothy choir is doing the same song, one it last performed five years ago.
As it also happens, Jackson is an SLU faculty colleague of Rowe’s.
“Well, that makes it a challenge,” said Jackson, who didn’t know the program was going to duplicate. “I know they’re going to enjoy doing it though.
“When we first did it, everybody was worried because it’s entirely in dialect. But ever since they’ve been asking when they can do it again.”
But that, Jackson added, is just part of the fun of putting together a Christmas concert says she’s begins planning for as soon as the last one is over.
“We always go for a lot of variety,” she said. “We don’t do the same show every year because that would be boring to the choir and to the audiences.
“So we look for versions of songs that people may not have heard before, and we change up the tempo to keep things moving. It never gets old.”
No, it never does.