LSU AWARDS: Several area students were honored recently when LSU University College presented its annual “Celebration of Excellence” Spring Awards program, awarding $66,000 through 55 undergraduate student scholarships, four faculty teaching awards, two graduate teaching assistant awards and one adviser of the year award. Area students honored included Bailey Kennedy, of Pearl River, the Anthony J. Losavio Scholarship, and Vivian La, of Slidell, and George Stokes, of Mandeville, University College Tiger Athletic Foundation Scholarship.
NSU HONOREE: Jensen Volz, of Madisonville, has been inducted into the Northwestern State University chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society, for nursing excellence in scholarship, leadership and service.
SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE: Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe is offering a full-tuition scholarship to a 2019 graduating high school senior or graduating WorkReady U — Adult Education student from St. Tammany, Washington, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes enrolling full-time in the maritime technology program during the 2019-20 academic year. The scholarship is for two consecutive semesters, for a maximum total scholarship award of $5,000 (fall and spring semesters only). For information and application, see northshorecollege.edu/financial-aid/scholarships.
VOCAL HONORS: Area students were among 14 Southeastern Louisiana University vocal performance majors who were finalists — including five first-place winners — at the Louisiana Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing competition held recently at Southeastern. Receiving a first place was Cheyenne Moore, of Slidell, senior women’s division; and third-place senior women was Anne Labranche, of Mandeville. Southeastern vocal students swept both the freshmen men and senior women categories.
GUITAR AWARD: Southeastern Louisiana University junior Graham Guillory, of Covington, placed third in the Young Artist division of the 2019 Mississippi Guitar Festival Guitar Competition at William Carey College in Hattiesburg recently. It included national and international students performing music for solo guitar. Guillory performed Dilermando Reis’ “Se Ela Perguntar” and Angel Barrios’ “Arroyos de la Alhambra.”