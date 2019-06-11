Liz's Where Y'at Diner, a popular eatery in the heart of old Mandeville, caught fire Tuesday morning, but the flames have been extinguished, according to area fire officials.
The fire began sometime mid-morning and black smoke could be seen rising from the low-slung, yellow building located at 2500 Florida Street. Firefighters from St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 4 responded and quickly snuffed the flames.
The fire apparently began in the restaurant's kitchen, which is located at the rear of the building. The rear portion of the building's west-facing wall was charred and a portion of the roof overhead appeared badly damaged. Burned remnants of what appear to be part of kitchen's interior were piled in an adjacent parking lot. Investigators remained on the scene as of noon on Tuesday.
Jeremy Windom, a spokesperson for the fire district, said the blaze caused no injuries, but an investigation is ongoing.
Sara Pagones contributed to this report.