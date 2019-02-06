Three St. Tammany Parish Public Schools students have been selected as the district’s 2018-2019 Students of the Year. The students chosen to represent STPPS at the regional competition level are Olivia Adams, fifth grade, Lee Road Junior High; Isabella Rosi, eighth grade, Monteleone Junior High; and Austin Thombs, senior, Northshore High.
The students were selected based on their outstanding academic achievement, leadership skills, character and service to their schools and communities. They were selected at the school level before being chosen at the district level by a panel of judges. The three district winners advance to the regional competitions in February.