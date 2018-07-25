Recent births at Slidell Memorial Hospital include:
Milania Maelee Majoria, born April 12, daughter of Melissa Diaz and Michael Majoria, of Slidell.
Aaron Michael Lowe Jr., born April 13, son of Tiffany Parker and Aaron Michael Lowe Sr., of New Orleans.
Levi Robert Deckelman, born April 16, son of Cheryl Dawn Deckelman and Matthew Robert Deckelman, of Slidell.
Steven Dale Keatley, born April 20, son of Emilia Keatley and Steven Keatley, of Slidell.
Bailee Elise Quinlan, born April 26, daughter of Halie Quinlan and Brandon Quinlan, of Pearl River.
Hudson John Rich, born April 28, son of Lacey Rich and Michael Rich, of Slidell.
Ariana Elizabeth O’Neill, born May 1, daughter of Alexis Johnson and Michael O’Neill, of Slidell.
Cole Michael Russo, born May 3, son of Nicole Russo and Christopher Russo Sr., of Slidell.
Bentley Field Thompson, born May 3, son of Harley Evans and Landon Thompson, of Carriere, Mississippi.
Kylar Ray Phillips, born May 7, son of Katherine Phillips and Johnathon Phillips, of Slidell.
Waylon Griffin Payne, born May 9, son of Jaymi Holifield and Tyler Payne, of Slidell.
Abigail Annalice Huff, born May 10, daughter of Shawna Huff and Rodney Huff, of Pearl River.
JaKori TyJuan-Dellerick Charles, born May 13, son of Tranika Charles, of Slidell.
Rex Edward Davenport, born May 17, son of Chelsea Davenport and Matthew Davenport, of Slidell.
Hayden Henry Pepper, born May 21, son of Haley Marie Dipaola and Herbert Henry Pepper IV, of Covington.
Isabella Rose Alexandra Doussa, born May 24, daughter of Alecia Doussa and Mark Doussa, of Slidell.
Hershel Leland Dillard, IV, born May 26, son of Tiffany Reed Dillard and Hershel L. Dillard III, of Picayune, Mississippi.
Israel Jacob O’Rourke, born May 29, son of Lyndsey O’Rourke and Archie O’Rourke, of Slidell.
Ryan Luke Stringfellow, Jr., born June 2, son of Kristen Snider and Ryan Stringfellow Sr., of Slidell.
Laia Marie Allen, born June 6, daughter of Ciara Ray and Michael Allen Jr., of Slidell.
Weston Larry Crawford, born June 6, son of Alexis Crawford and Clayton Crawford, of Slidell.
Connor Joseph Wooley, born June 12, son of Tiffany E. Wooley and Justin Wooley, of Slidell.
Christopher James Winkleblech Jr., born June 13, son of Jennifer Winkleblech and Christopher Winkleblech Sr., of Slidell.
Devin Laine Butts, born June 15, son of Jessica Ashley Bourgeois and Codey Devin Butts, of Slidell.
Patrick Joseph Funck, born June 18, son of Heather Holbrook and Devin Funck, of Slidell.
Ivan Tyler Winston Polk, born June 20, son of Chanell Bethina Norman and Daniel Tyler Polk, of Pearl River.
Cortez Isiah Peters, born June 21, son of Kelisha McMorris and Nicholas Peters, of Picayune, Mississippi.
Aubri Rose Popiolek, born June 21, daughter of Catelin Rose Popiolek and Aleksander Ryan Popiolek, of Lacombe.
Jax Michael Catchot, born June 24, son of Kayla M. Brassette and Tony J. Catchot, of Slidell.
Joycelyn AnnAdele Lee, born June 25, daughter of Heidi Bryant and Gary Lee, of Slidell.
Ezra Owen Simmons, born June 27, son of Erin Olivia Simmons and Logan Terry Simmons, of Slidell.
Ferris Cohen Taylor, born June 28, son of Faith Williams and Robert Ledell Taylor, of Slidell.
Kaysen Avery Belle Harris, born June 29, daughter of Reba Shoemake Harris and Joseph Harris, of Picayune, Mississippi.
Kinzlee Lois Diez, born July 9, daughter of Kayla Diez and Joshua Diez, of Pearl River.
Malcom Corey Hammond, born July 9, son of Rebecca Cannon and Corey Hammond, of Slidell.
Jett James Fury, born July 10, son of Carlye Alford and Dylan Fury, of Slidell.
Evelynn Jean Smith born July 11, daughter of Liza Smith and Kelly Smith, of Slidell.
Isaac Ace Villagomez, born July 12, son of Hollyann Villagomez and Kieran Villagomez, of Slidell.
Daxtyn Anthony Lee Garner, born July 13, son of Elizabeth Garner and Garry Crabbs, of Slidell.