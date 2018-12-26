TREES FOR RECYCLING: St. Tammany Parish government will begin accepting Christmas trees to recycle for use in a cooperative effort with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to rebuild the Big Branch Marsh. Trees can be brought to the St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds at 1515 N. Florida St., Covington, and the Old Levee Board Property at 61134 Military Road, Slidell, during daylight hours. Trees must be stripped of all decorations and the stands must be removed completely to be eligible for the program. Flocked trees cannot be accepted. For information, visit stpgov.org.
AARP TAX AIDES: The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program serving St. Tammany, Washington and Tangipahoa parishes is seeking volunteers for the 2019 tax filing season. Tax-Aide, operated as part of the IRS Tax Counseling for the Elderly program, is the nation’s largest free volunteer-run tax assistance and preparation service. Volunteers will receive free tax law and computer training in January and will help taxpayers one or two days a week from February through mid-April. To volunteer for any of the six north shore Tax-Aide sites, call Bill McHugh at (985) 892-6735 or visit aarp.org/taxaide.
SERVICE AT SEA: Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Will Verdun, of Slidell is serving aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon in the Arabian Sea. The John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Lions Club will serve pancakes, sausage and beverages from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at the Lions' Den, at Cleveland and Carey streets, Slidell. Cost is $6, with the proceeds going to vision assistance programs, summer camp for children with disabilities and Leader Dogs for the Blind.
COMPUTER CLASS: St. Tammany Computer Association will begin a series of beginner and intermediate classes in Windows 10 on Jan. 5 at the St. Tammany Parish Military Road Complex, 61134 N. Military Road, Slidell. Classes are free to all paid members. Dues are $20 but are free until the end of the year. Classes meet on Saturday and Thursdays. For information, email sharpe1080@gmail.com, or call (985) 863-2906.
BOOK SALE: The next Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany sale will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 18-19, at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahnke Ave., Covington. There will be holiday books and $5 sealed bargain boxes with 20 hardback books in each. The sale is cash or check only. For information, email anndreed@gmail.com.