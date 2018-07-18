Update 5:30
Candidates qualified in all but one of the 15 St. Tammany Parish School Board races Wednesday, the first day of qualifying for the Nov. 6 election.
No candidates qualified for District 9, the Madisonville area district represented by Sharon Lo Drucker. Eight other School Board races drew only one candidate.
Three candidates signed up to run for House District 90, which Greg Cromer relinquished June 30, just before he took office as Slidell's mayor.
Brian Glorioso and John Raymond, both Republicans qualified in the race along with Shawn Morrison, a Democrat who is chairman of St. Tammany's Democratic Parish Executive Committee.
Abita Springs, Folsom and Pearl River have municipal elections on the November ballot. All three incumbent mayors qualified Wednesday. But while Pearl River Mayor David McQueen, a Republican, did not draw an opponent, artist John Preble, no party, qualified to run against Mayor Greg Lemons, a Republican.
Folsom Mayor Lance Willie, a Republican, also drew an opponent, Democrat Wendell Sams.
In the School Board election, six seats drew more than one candidate. In District 2, incumbent Elizabeth Heintz, a Republican, faces Democrat Lynne Craven for the Covington area seat. In District 4, Jack Loup, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Alicia Breaux for the Folsom area seat. District 7 incumbent Willie Jeter, a Democrat, faces off with Shelta Richardson, a Republican, for the Lacombe area seat.
District 15 saw Robert Broome, an Independent, qualify along with Republican Lisa Page for the Slidell area seat currently held by Mary K. Bellisario.
The largest field is for the District 11 seat held by Bob Womack. Tammy Lamy and Carlos Yingst qualified for the Slidell area seat. All three are Republicans.
Several School Board races only had one qualifier Wednesday. In District 1, Matthew Greene, a Republican, qualified for the seat now held by Neal Hennegan. Belinda Parker Brown, a Democrat, qualified for the District 13 seat currently held by Robin Mullett.
In the other races with only one candidate the qualifiers were all incumbents: Mike Dirmann, District 3; Charles Harrell, District 5; Michael Nation, District 6; Peggy Seeley, District 8; Ron Bettencourtt, District 10; Ricky Hursey, District 12, and Dennis Cousin, District 14.
On the municipal front, four candidates qualified for the five seats on the Pearl River Board of Aldermen: Incumbent David McGregor, a Republican, Angel Galloway, an Independent; Claud Stucke, no party, and Joe Lee, a Republican.
In Abita Springs, Evette Randolph, a Republican, Stewart "ManyLightnings" Eastman, a Green Party candidate, and George Long, who lists no partym qualified for the three seats. No incumbents qualified.
Only one candidate qualified for Folsom's three-member Board of Aldermen: Shawn Dillon, a Republican.
Update 2:55 p.m.
Two of the three St. Tammany mayors who are running for re-election have drawn challengers in the the first day of qualifying for the Nov. 6 election.
Artist John Preble, known for the quirky Abita Mystery House, has qualified to run against Abita Springs Mayor Greg Lemons. Preble is listed as having no party while Lemons is a Republican.
In Folsom, Democrat Wendell Sams has qualified in the mayor's race, challenging incumbent Lance Willie, a Republican.
Pearl River Mayor David McQueen has not yet drawn any opposition.
The race for the state District 90 House seat gained another qualifier Wednesday afternoon: Shawn Morrison, bringing the field for Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer's old seat to three. John Raymond and Brian Glorioso, both Republicans, qualified earlier in the day.
Also in Pearl River, the competition for the five seats on the board of alderman gained two additional qualifiers Wednesday afternoon, Angel Galloway, an Independent, and David McGregor, a Republican who is so far the lone incumbent to qualify. They join earlier qualifiers Claud Stucke, no party, and Republican Joe Lee.
In Folsom, where voters will elect three members to the board of aldermen, no new candidates jumped in to join Republican Shawn Dillon on the list of qualifiers.
A third candidate qualified for the three seats on the Abita Springs Board of Alderman, Republican Evette Randolph who joins Stewart "ManyLightnings" Eastman, a Green Parth candidate, and George Long, who lists no party.
The list of candidates running for School Board continued to grow as well. Mike Dirmann, District 3; Charles Harrell, District 5; Michael Nation, District 6, and Peggy Seeley, District 8 -- all incumbents -- qualified Wednesday afternoon.
The District 11 seat drew the largest number of candidates with Tammy Lamy and Carlos Yingst, both Republicans, challenging incumbent Bob Womack for the Slidell area seat.
Belinda Parker Brown, a Democrat, qualified to run for District 13, also in the Slidell area.
Update 11:30 a.m.
All three incumbent mayors have qualified to run for re-election in the three small St. Tammany municipalities with elections on the Nov. 6 ballot.
Folsom Mayor Lance Willie qualified late Wednesday morning on a first day of qualifying that had already seen Pearl River Mayor David McQueen and Abita Springs Mayor Greg Lemons put themselves forward.
So far, qualifying has been mostly quiet in the board of aldermen races in those three towns. An additional candidate qualified for run for the five-member Pearl River board, with Republican Joe Lee joining Claud Stucke, no party. None of the five incumbents had qualified by 11:30 a.m.
Neither the Folsom nor Abita Springs alderman races drew any incumbents by 11:30 a.m.
The District 7 School Board is the first two draw two candidates, with Republican Shelta Richardson qualifying to run against incumbent Willie Jeter, a Democrat.
Richard Hursey, a Republican, qualified to run for the District 10 School Board seat, bringing the number of incumbents seeking re-election to seven.
Republican Lisa Page qualified to run for the District 15 seat.
So far, six districts — 3, 5, 6,8,9 and 13 — have drawn no qualifiers.
Update 10:40 a.m.
Two candidates have qualified in the special election to fill the House District 90 seat left vacant by Greg Cromer, who was elected mayor of Slidell.
Two Republicans, Brian Glorioso and John Raymond, qualified for the Slidell-area House District race.
In Pearl River, Republican Jack Sessions became the first to qualify in the race for police chief.
Two more School Board candidates qualified, Elizabeth Heintz, who is the current District 2 member, and Matthew Greene, who qualified for the District 1 seat.
Five St. Tammany Parish School Board incumbents qualified to run Wednesday morning, the first day of qualifying for the Nov. 6 election that will also have municipal races in Abita Springs, Folsom and Pearl River on the ballot.
District 4 incumbent Jack Loup, District 7 incumbent Willie Jeter, District 10 incumbent Ron Bettencourtt and District 11 incumbent Robert Womack all qualified to run for re-election to the 15-member board that so far has brought no surprises.
In Pearl River, incumbent Mayor David McQueen qualified early, but no one had qualified for police chief and only one candidate for the Pearl River Board of Alderman had signed up, Claud Stucke, who listed no party affiliation.
In Folsom, no one had qualified for mayor as of 9:45 a.m., and one candidate had qualified for the three-member Board of Aldermen, Republican Shawn Dillon.
The Abita Springs Mayor Greg Lemons qualified as did two candidates for that town's five member board of aldermen, Stewart "ManyLightnings" Eastman, a Green Party candidate, and George Long, who listed no party.
Qualifying ends Friday.