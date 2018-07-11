ST. ANSELM CATHOLIC CHURCH: St. Anselm Catholic Church in Madisonville held a reception recently to celebrate the ordination of Ed Morris as a permanent deacon.
MANDEVILLE-COVINGTON CHRISTIAN WOMEN'S CONNECTION: Susan Werthem will give an inspirational talk, "All-American Educators," and Kim Wheaton and Cathy Mendoza will lead a short line-dancing lesson during the Mandeville-Covington Christian Women's Connection luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Benedict’s Restaurant, Mandeville. The Mandeville-Covington Christian Women's Connection is an affiliate of Stonecroft Ministries. Tickets are $25 at cmcwc.com. For information, email nolanorthshorecwc@gmail.com.
NO-COOK FRIDAY: Christ Episcopal Church, 1534 Seventh St., Slidell, is offering to-go or dine-in dinners from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the second Friday of each month. The July 13 dinner will feature sausage and chicken jambalaya, cole slaw and garlic bread for $10, with dessert and beverages available for purchase. For information, call (985) 643-4531.
WOMEN CONFERENCE: "Walk With Me, Lord" will be the theme of the Women Conference beginning at 8 a.m. July 14 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 60183 Bryan Road, Slidell. The cost of the conference is $20, which includes a continental breakfast and lunch. The Rev. Leonard E. Craft is pastor of Macedonia Baptist, and Brenda Wilkes is coordinator of the conference; the church phone number is (985) 643-7239.
GARAGE SALE: Christ Episcopal Church, 1534 Seventh St., Slidell, will hold a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 21; early-bird shoppers can begin making their selections at 8 a.m. for $5. Donations to the sale may be brought to the church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning July 17. Please do not donate computers, televisions or adult clothes. The church phone number is (985) 643-4531.
GROWTH IN FAITH: Deacon Larry Oney will teach how to participate in the New Evangelization effectively under the guidance of the Holy Spirit during a Growth in Faith event from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 125 E. 19th Ave., Covington. A light dinner will be served from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. in St. Mary’s Hall. Following the presentation in church, all are invited to a reception in St. Mary’s Hall. Oney, a permanent deacon for the Archdiocese of New Orleans, serves at Divine Mercy Parish in Kenner. He is founder and president of Hope and Purpose Ministries. For information, call the St. Peter rectory at (985) 892-2422.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL IN SLIDELL: White Dove Church, 61305 Airport Road, Slidell, will hold a free vacation Bible school, Camp Hope, for children from kindergarten through fifth grade July 27-28. The opening celebration will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 27. Camp will open at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 28, with parents invited to a closing celebration at 2:30 p.m. For information, call (985) 726-5179 or visit whitedove.org.
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS: The District of San Francisco New Orleans of the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools will observe the 100th year of the brothers’ continuous presence in Louisiana on Saturday, July 28. Events will include Mass at St. Louis Cathedral at 9 a.m., followed by a reception at the Ursuline Convent. In 1914, a number of Christian brothers who fled the Mexican Revolution arrived in the United States. In 1918, a number of these brothers arrived in Covington to assume operation of Dixon Academy, renaming it St. Paul’s School. Current Lasallian schools in Louisiana also include Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie (1962); Christian Brothers School in New Orleans (1960); and De La Salle High School in New Orleans (1949). For information on the New Orleans celebration, email Karen Hebert at karenh@stpauls.com.