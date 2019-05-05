Voters easily approved two St. Tammany Parish School Board proposals on May 4 that district leaders stressed were key to the continued success of the state’s fifth-largest public school system.
Voters favored nearly 2 to 1 a 2-mill property tax that will fund resource officers and mental health providers at the district’s 55 schools. They showed an almost equal amount of support for a $175 million, 20-year bond issue to fund capital improvements at 16 of those schools, and to further technology and security upgrades system-wide.
The property tax passed 65 percent to 35 percent in complete, but unofficial returns. The final tally was 10,119 in favor and 5,481 against. The bond issue passed 64-34, or 10,027 votes for and 5,582 against.
The Louisiana Secretary of State’s office said 9 percent of parish voters turned out for the election.
The school board passed a measure last year to use money it received in the BP oil settlement to place officers and mental health providers in parish schools to start the 2018-19 school year. The program was organized and implemented in less than six months in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting that claimed the lives of 17 students and staff on Valentine's Day 2018.
Passage of the permanent funding source on May 4 means that RHOs and MRPs will remain in place on campuses parish-wide. Both school leaders and law enforcement officials have said having that support in schools has been a proactive tool in addressing potential threats.
The bond issue will finance capital upgrades at 16 of the district’s 55 schools, mostly to replace old modular buildings with new classroom space. Of that $175 million, $25 million will be used for system-wide security and technology upgrades. The bonds will be paid with revenue from 13.90 mills that the district already levies.
The proposals were supported by the Northshore Business Council, the St. Tammany Federation of Teachers and School Employees, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) — St. Tammany, and more.
The district was proactive in getting the word about the election, with informational material going home with students at least once, and with several rounds of robocalls being made to parents urging them to vote in favor of both proposals.
The St. Tammany Parish Public School District is easily the largest employer in the parish, with more than 5,800 people working in a system that has 39,000 students. The School Board is currently operating on a general fund budget of about $417 million, with 76 percent of that going toward instructional purposes in the classroom.
Two other ballot proposals earned passing grades on May 4.
A five-mill, 10-year property tax for Fire District No. 7 in the Pearl River area passed 65 percent to 35 percent, or 332 voters in favor and 177 against. An estimated 10.4 percent of registered voters in the district turned out for the election that will raise an estimated $206,000 annually over the next decade to support operations.
A 10-mill, 10-year property tax renewal to fund Recreation District No. 4 in the Lacombe area narrowly passed, 52 percent to 48 percent, meaning an estimated $425,000 annually for the district. An estimated 13.4 percent of voters cast ballots -- 300 in favor and 275 against.
And in Covington, attorney Mark Verret defeated arts teacher Meghan Garcia in a runoff for the District E seat on the City Council, taking 56 percent of the vote.
In complete but unofficial returns, Verret received 350 votes to Garcia's 272.
Both candidates were making their first bid for public office. Verret, 49, received endorsements from the St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce's political action committee, as well as the Alliance for Good Government.
Garcia, 36, is a teacher in the St. Tammany Parish school system and the former education director and coordinator for the St. Tammany Arts Association.
Both Verret and Garcia said the key issues facing District E include drainage and infrastructure, business development and recruitment, and maintaining residents' quality of life.
Verret, an independent, had received 43 percent of the vote in the March 30 primary. Garcia, a Democrat, ran second with 33 percent in that election.
Covington's District E takes in the city's historic downtown business district, as well as residential areas between the Bogue Falaya and Tchefuncte rivers from downtown to the city's southern tip.
Incumbent District E Councilman Rick Smith was term-limited and waged an unsuccessful bid for mayor.
The other six council members were elected without opposition or won outright in the primary. The entire council, as well as mayor-elect Mark Johnson, will take office July 1.