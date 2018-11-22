SPECIAL SERVICE: St. Peter Catholic Church will hold the annual Solemn Mass and candlelight Eucharistic Procession celebrating The Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, 125 E. 19th Ave., Covington. For those unable to process, the rosary will be said in the church. For information, please (985) 892-2422.
LIVE NATIVITY: "A Mandeville Christmas" live nativity will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 7-9, at First Baptist Church, 1895 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Hot chocolate and cookies, plus children's activities, are planned for this 10th-anniversary event. For information, see www.fbcmandeville.org.
ST. LUCY MASS: St. Lucy, the patron saint of eye diseases, will be honored at a Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1139 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The St. Lucy Society sponsors the Mass, with a veneration of the St. Lucy relic following the service.