Entering his second year as the head coach at Mandeville High, Hutch Gonzales knew if he wanted to be a successful coach for the Skippers that he couldn’t solely focus on just calling offensive plays.
Enter Michael Manguno.
Gonzales hired Manguno to be the new signal-caller for the Mandeville High offense. Manguno began his tenure this spring, culminating with the Skippers spring game on May 18 against Bonnabel.
“I stepped into a role in a program this size (5A) and you think everyone else that I have been I have been the offensive coordinator,” Gonzales said. “Even when I was the head coach at St. Thomas Aquinas and in year one here at Mandeville. But I quickly realized that this was a big place. There weren’t enough coaches on staff last year to have enough eyeballs on everything you needed to. To get coach Manguno is fantastic.
“It makes everyone, including myself more comfortable. I get to be a head coach now. I get to accept all the duties that being a head coach entails, without having to worry about all those duties that it takes to be an offensive coordinator as well.”
Manguno began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at Baton Rouge-Woodlawn, coaching quarterbacks for the Panthers. He then went on to coach at East Ascension before returning to Woodlawn to serve as the offensive coordinator for two seasons before making the move to St. Tammany Parish.
“People ask me all the time what drew me to Mandeville and the answer is simple,” he said. “It’s Hutch Gonzales. He has a great offensive mind and there is a ton of talent here along with great assistant coaches. How can you turn down a job at Mandeville High School?
“The partnership coach Gonzales and I have had has been actually even better than I thought it was going to be. I think our relationship prior to me taking that job has been quite beneficial. He trusts me to run the offense and he makes the job easy. I think in turn it also allows him to be more of the CEO of this very big program. That can only mean good things for the Skippers and what we are trying to accomplish here.”