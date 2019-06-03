May 20
Jeremy Cortez: 45, 219 Tasmania Ct., Slidell, second degree battery.
Austin Williams: 23, 29087 Grand Ave., Lacombe, second degree battery, carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Percy Griffin: 34, 25145 Charlie Lewis Rd., Mount Hermon, aggravated burglary.
Glenn Cousin: 40, 29122 E. Ruth Road, Lacombe, registration of sex offenders.
Earlvonte Pines: 26, 10473 La. 16, Amite, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence OR, illegal distribution of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II.
Ryan Reitz: 38, 30608 La. 43, Albany, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule IV, possession of Schedule II, registration of sex offenders.
Bryce Dugas: 32, 48124 Whiskey Lane, Tickfaw, obtaining certificates of deposit by fraud, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
Alexander Ordaz: 37, 9 Hollycrest Blvd., Covington, hit and run, careless operation, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Chuck Jarrell: 55, 56580 La. 436, Angie, DWI second offense, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, open container in motor vehicle, resisting an officer.
Michael McKinley: 46, 101 St. Ann Dr., Mandeville, forgery, misdemeanor theft.
Jacob Hernandez: 23, 74226 La. 437, Covington, DWI first offense, open container in motor vehicle, improper lane use.
Tiffany Finnan: 47, 101 St. Ann Dr., Mandeville, theft under $1,000, sale distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription
Lenkenna Darby: 27, 2231 St. Philip St., New Orleans, criminal trespass, theft under $1,000.
Harold Lacy: 50, 134 6th St., Slidell, parole violation.
Zachary Taylor: 30, 67075 La. 41 Unit 5, Pearl River, DWI second offense, careless operation, possession of Schedule II, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in presence of persons under 17 years of age.
Kelroy Robertson: 30, 62069 North 8th St., Slidell, simple criminal damage to property.
Monica Termine: 51, 2906 Ave. G., Marrero, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.
Tarin Kennedy: 34, 3838 Pontchartrain Dr., Slidell, two charges of contempt of court.
Blake Bergeron: 27, 3838 Pontchartrain Dr., Slidell, two charges of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Sean McKenzie: 25, 14329 Meadow Ridge Way Dr., Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bridget Lambert: 22, 75406 Aregot St., Kentwood, housed for marshal.
Raylaine Knope: 42, 75406 Aregot Rd., Kentwood, housed for marshal.
Dan Cabrera-Vergara: 35, 302 Marie Louise St., Houma, housed for marshal.
F. Figueroa-Matute: 30, housed for marshal.
D. Garcia-Hernandez: 33, 1064 Highway, Hammond, housed for marshal.
May 21
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Megan Germain: 28, 4238 Tupelo Dr., Slidell, housed for court.
Anthony Boxwell: 30, 22994 Hwy. 40, Bush, drug court sanction.
Christopher Threeton: 28, 25281 Cleland Rd., Abita Springs, simple burglary.
Russell Myers: 36, 36404 Sigrid Ln., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Dale Boudreaux: 53, 70364 H St., Covington, three charges of sexual battery.
Jimmy Harrison: 60, 72141 E. 2nd St., Covington, housed for court.
Ernest Casnave: 60, 25565 West Sycamore St., Lacombe, DWI first offense, maximum speed limit.
Debra Cooper: 57, 206 S Military Rd., Slidell, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Ronald Duncan: 26, 17010 La. 442, Tickfaw, contempt of court, fugitive.
Dequoin Hughes: 24, 62072 N. 9th St., Slidell, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, simple battery, contempt of court.
Paige Souza: 26, 808 Covington Point Dr., Covington, probation violation.
Jennifer Thompson: 43, 58115 Carroll Rd., Slidell, probation violation.
Michael Cook: 36, 226 Meadows Blvd., Slidell, violation of protection order.
Freddie Faciane: 37, 803 Buck Run, Pearl River, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt and conspiracy.
Tracy Guidry: 49, 702 W. Howze Beach Rd., Slidell, contempt of court.
Jamie Longstreet: 29, 112 Blackfin Ct., Slidell, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Robin Litzenberger: 29, 235 Bluebird Dr., Slidell, violation of protection order.
Gary Carr: 33, 107 Concord, Belle Chase, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Robert Sullivan: 18, 70206 10th St., Covington, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, purchase and public possession of alcoholic beverages, driving too fast for conditions.
Clay Marchand: 32, 73381 Warm Springs Dr., Abita Springs, contempt of court, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II.
Duke Mackles: 31, 27583 Driftwood, Folsom, DWI second offense, driving under suspension, attempted, taking contraband to and from a penal institution, possession of Schedule I.
Nathan Hickman: 33, 22474 Sharp Chapel Rd., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
May 22
Craig Hinojosa: 38, 23252 Hidden Valley Rd., Bush, parole violation.
Claude Hulin: 54, 13009 Long Rd., Franklinton, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, resisting an officer.
Rhett Wood: 56, 57364 Oak Ave., Slidell, DWI third offense.
Jason Hotard: 38, 4511 Martin St., New Orleans, attempt and conspiracy, possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, two charges of distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Ronnie Williams: 37, 63338 Fish Hatchery Rd., Lacombe, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, attempt and conspiracy.
Matthew Roper: 35, 828 Asheville Dr., Slidell, attempt and conspiracy.
Michael Wells: 45, 1111 Cousin St., Slidell, distribution with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal distribution of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of a weapon during crime of violence, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
Kimberly Bertrand: 42, 427 Port Moths Dr., Slidell, illegal possession of stolen things, motor vehicle alteration or removal of VIN number.
Jerry Barone: 50, 311 Yearling Loop, Pearl River, attempt and conspiracy.
Justin Jones: 54, P.O. Box 953, Mandeville, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Andrew Anderson: 38, 3046 Essey Ln., Laplace, housed for marshal.
Mark Hatfield: 35, 57659 Kimberly Ln., Slidell, attempt and conspiracy.
Shjuan Robinson: 39, 4200 Mayle Dr., Slidell, attempt and conspiracy.
Floyd Dubuisson: 62, 68291 Howard Oberry Rd., Pearl River, possession of Schedule I, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in presence of persons under 17 years of age.
Raphael Sylve: 38, 33546 Sylve Rd., Slidell, attempt and conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, three charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Helena Rose: 44, 2254 9th St., Mandeville, telephone communications; improper language; harassment, criminal trespass, cyberstalking.
Michael Morris: 22, 57690 Shackelford Rd., Slidell, contempt of court, possession of Schedule II.
Gary Evans: 37, 12125 Naylor Rd., Folsom, simple criminal damage less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer.
Hunter Lyle: 24, 28 Park Pl., Covington, contempt of court.
Latasha Robinson: 36, 33546 Sylve Rd., Slidell, contempt of court, possession of Schedule I.
Dawn Herbert: 37, 408 Joseph St., Slidell, possession of Schedule I, transactions involving proceeds from drug offences, attempt and conspiracy.
Kenyatta Steen: 33, 39348 McKendall Dr., Slidell, possession of Schedule I, attempt and conspiracy.
Bradly Russell: 28, 4367 Maple St., Slidell, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, attempt and conspiracy.
Kelsey Heap: 28, 14291 S. Lakeshore Dr., Covington, attempt and conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I.
Alexander Wischmann: 25, 4054 Ocean St., Bay St. Louis Miss., home invasion.
Heather Lafrance: 26, 5205 Jacksonville Dr., Pearlington Miss., home invasion, failure to honor written promise to appear.
James Faciane: 35, 551 Edgewood Dr., Slidell, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court, attempt and conspiracy.
Lorenzo Tiffith: 23, 1165 St. Anthony Dr., Slidell, no license on vehicle, careless operation, possession of Schedule II, false MVI.
Stephen Guillory: 50, 1200 Eagle Lake Dr., Pearl River, attempt and conspiracy.
Daijarnai Faciane: 19, 33546 Sylve Rd., Slidell, possession of Schedule I.
Cody Casto: 39, 452 Bateleur Way, Covington, terrorizing.
Amber Moreau: 30, 4367 Maple Dr., Slidell, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug offences, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in presence of persons under 17 years of age.
Darrell Dubuisson: 34, 68291 Howard Oberry Rd., Pearl River, attempt and conspiracy, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, illegal possession of stolen firearms, sale distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in presence of persons under 17 years of age, possession of Schedule I, two charges of possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule III, two charges of possession of Schedule IV.
Dawn Martin: 39, 410 Lee Drive, Slidell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule III, attempt and conspiracy.
Eric Warden: 52, 4762 Pontchartrain Dr., Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule III, possession of Schedule IV.
Justin Faciane: 37, 410 Lee Dr., Slidell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, possession of Schedule III, possession of Schedule II, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
May 23
Clover Joseph: 35, 117 Mitchell Dr., Hammond, illegal possession of stolen things, theft under $1,000.
Geofferey Bock: 33, Tangipahoa Parish Jail, housed for court.
Krista Cox: 26, 32608 CC Rd., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Raymond Magee: 40, 1204 Parker St., Franklinton, drug court sanction.
Cevan Hewitt: 60, 27367 Jimmy Robinson Rd., Franklinton, drug court sanction.
Donna Maples: 44, 350 Emerald Forest Blvd., Covington, drug court sanction.
William Jones: 46, 49907 Hwy. 16, Franklinton, malfeasance in office, two charges of theft of firearm, two charges of court order for arrest of defendant.
Tabitha Baham: 42, 608 Ardesia Alley, Covington, drug court sanction.
Joseph Boatman: 25, 28 Park Place Dr., Covington, fugitive.
Louis Hernandez: 25, 1144 Tallowtree Dr., Mandeville, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses, contempt of court.
Leigha Blanchard: 20, 175 Hickory St., Covington, violation of protection order.
Thomas Compton: 33, 57 Spencer Rd., Greenville Miss., possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Zachary Stolz: 25, 72499 Peg Keller Rd., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Adrian Gonzalez: 30, 103 Lestin Rd., Slidell, two charges of possession of Schedule II, establishing speed zones, illegal window tint, driving under suspension, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security, contempt of court.
Christopher Angerdina: 47, 358 Oriole Dr., Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Jessica Barnett: 35, 339019 Sycamore Ave., Slidell, felony theft, taking contraband to and from a penal institution, possession of Schedule II, theft under $1,000.
Robert Lawrence: 43, 9700 Bissenett St., Houston Tex., theft of motor vehicle $5,000 to less than $25,000.
Jessica Gorsuch: 32, 1117 Garder Road, Merraro, illegal possession of stolen things, fugitive.
Adrian Cox: 19, 4024 Great Divide Dr., Fort Worth Tex., contempt of court.
Kristofer Williams: 29, 151 Hickory St., Covington, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronald Normand: 32, 23 Homestead Dr., Carriere Miss., contempt of court.
Tyeesha Kirsh: 31, 37394 Ben Thomas Rd., Slidell, criminal trespass, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition, resisting an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, two charges of battery of a police officer: injury medical attention.
Kelsey Rushing: 25, 72350 Pansy St., Covington, attempt and conspiracy.
Zachary Magee: 24, 2527 America St., Mandeville, contempt of court.
Rhianna Lindsey: 23, 39037 Oakwood Dr., Ponchatoula, theft under $1,000.
Chad Reeves: 45, 37 Gibbs Dr., Mandeville, failure to honor written promise to appear.
May 24
Lawrence Ducre: 54, 58791 MLK Dr., Lacombe, possession of Schedule II.
Misty Kinler: 45, 806 Huntwyck Circle, Slidell, possession of Schedule II.
Shane Philmon: 33, 71164 Cutter Place, Abita Springs, drug court sanction.
Rodney Ekinia: 50, 40117 Sandhill Cemetery Rd., Ponchatoula, probation violation.
Darrius Mitchell: 21, 2824 Destrehan Ave., Harvey, housed for court.
Blake Bihm: 24, 2225 McDonald St., Mandeville, DWI third offense, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses, reckless operation of a vehicle.
Raymond Riego: 46, 4552 Jamieson Creek Rd., Franklinton, probation violation.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Dr., Slidell, second degree battery.
Tracie Hudnall: 44, 154 Freeman Rd., Vidalia, DWI first offense, driving left of center, improper lane use, no registration, no proof of insurance, open container in motor vehicle.
Kareem Johnson: 44, 1237 W. 25th Ave., Covington, two charges of contempt of court.
Dustin Craddock: 37, 37508 Howard Oberry Rd., Pearl River, fugitive, contempt of court.
Daniel Tate: 37, 8231 Hwy. 11 North, Carrier Miss., parole violation.
Terry Horne: 46, 36365 Joe Moore Rd., Pearl River, probation violation, two charges of failulre to honor written promise to appear.
Carl Chastant: 63, 303 South Military Rd., Slidell, DWI third offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, resisting an officer.
Jeremy Ray: 29, 61061 Shady Pine Rd., Lacombe, fugitive, probation violation.
Christopher Balga: 40, 409 Greencrest Dr., Covington, simple criminal damage to property.
Ishande Yancey: 31, 37 Rex Ave., Madisonville, failure to honor written promise to appear, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/distribution of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, failure to stop/yield.
Pepsi Pepper: 48, East Birch St., Lacombe, DWI first offense, driving too fast for conditions, driving left of center, open container in motor vehicle, expired driver’s license, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription.
Carlos Nixon: 33, 1300 Sally Dr., Picayune Miss., attempt and conspiracy.
Catherine Willyard: 40, 70264 Charlie St., Covington, criminal trespass.
Arian Batiste: 32, 29157 Erindale Dr., Lacombe, aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery.
Robert Anderson: 58, 3801 W. Napoleon Ave., Metaire, DWI first offense, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashley Lawson: 32, 118 Drury Lane, Slidell, fugitive, probation violation.
Brian O’Connor: 49, 426 Cedarwood Dr., Mandeville, fugitive.
Edmund Prevost: 24, 2020 Red Oak Ln., Mandeville, contempt of court.
Mario Amaya: 25, 1800 Baronne St., New Orleans, two charges of contempt of court.
Morgan Stratton: 25, 2944 La. 42, Holden, two charges of contempt of court.
Pierre Fagot: 26, 619 W. 24th Ave., Covington, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Brek Pitcher: 29, 716 Lakeview Ln., Covington, fugitive.
Benjamin Lacombe: 30, 39 Helen Dr., Madisonville, no taillights, license plate must be illuminated, expired MVI sticker, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
May 25
Rodney Ekinia: 50, 40117 Sandhill Cemetery Rd., Ponchatoula, probation violation.
Travis Scearce: 23, 1242 Park Dr., Mandeville, two charges of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Devin Ricks: 23, 4712 Pontchartrain Dr., Slidell, DWI first offense.
Chance Welch: 18, 512 Orleans Ave., Folsom, underage DWI, careless operation.
Terrell Proyer: 44, 213 Jeffer Dr., Waggaman, DWI third offense, maximum speed limit, driving under suspension.
Amber Benson: 28, 3801 Spurgeon Dr., Monroe, DWI second offense, improper lane use.
Sarah Probst: 31, 910 South Jahncke Ave., Covington, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Kenneth Perez: 31, 425 Carondelet St., Mandeville, attempted, criminal trespass, resisting an officer.
Paul Lanclos: 32, 19384 Slemmer Rd., Covington, two charges of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Lavell Robinson: 68, 857 Cleveland Ave., Slidell, two charges of misdemeanor theft.
Gloria Frich: 37, 215 Sea Spray Dr., Slidell, accessory after the fact, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.
Michael Gonzalez, 34, 11617 Tantela Ranch Rd., Folsom, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
John Lory: 59, 63701 South Strain Rd., Mandeville, misdemeanor theft.
Charlene Johnson: 49, 21 Adrienne St., Madisonville, theft under $1,000.
Fredrick Weary: 37, 1105 Seal Street, Bogalusa, possession Schedule IV.
Perry Foster: 37, 915 Mercedes St., Bogalusa, possession of Schedule II.
Randolph Kreger: 29, 215 Sea Spray Dr., Slidell, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.
Michelle King: 40, 423 Olive Dr., Slidell, contempt of court.
May 26
Douglas Cook: 31, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Demarco Garrett: 26, 1008 W 31st Ave., Covington, criminal mischief.
Bobby Garrett: 58, 20105 La. 36, Covington, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice.
Robert Bodin: 46, 146 Eden Isles Dr., Slidell, DWI second offense, no fire extinguisher.
Randy Harris: 31, 1402 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, DWI second offense, improper lane use.
John Jones: 42, 801 West 17th Ave., Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Jonathan Williams: 23, 41 Mississippi Pines Blvd., Picayune Miss., DWI first offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
James Jowly: 21, 63457 Ordogne Ruppert Rd., Lacombe, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50.
Mark Fos: 23, 102 Anita Pl., Slidell, possession Schedule IV, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Taylor Simmons: 23, 247 Plimsol Ct., Slidell, DWI first offense, license plate must be illuminated, improper lane use.
Christopher Bell: 32, 36270 Nicholas St., Slidell, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driver must be licensed, second degree battery.
Hope Alexander: 30, 642 Tucker Avenue, Jefferson, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Secret Landry: 31, 29216 Linda Shaven Rd., Springfield, accessory after the fact, simple burglary.
Christopher Ricker: 41, 2418 Firetower Rd., Abita Springs, contempt of court, resisting an officer, driving under suspension.
David Wolfe: 29, 1002 Deborah Dr., Slidell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I, three charges of possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV.
Kayla Carver: 29, 37165 Charles Anderson Rd., Pearl River, contempt of court, switched plates.
Nicole Labauve: 32, 20159 Old Spanish Trail, New Orleans, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
May 27
Terrence Schexnayder: 37, 6109 Mandeville St., New Orleans, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation, driving under suspension, establishing speed zones.
Kelsey Luwisch: 28, 1826 Destin St., Mandeville, fugitive.
Kenneth Mitchell: 53, 38 Clint Mitchell Rd., Picayune Miss., DWI third offense, maximum speed limit, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle.
Erick Castro-Ortiz: 28, 3409 King Ave., Metaire, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driver must be licensed.
Misty Smith: 46, 2740 Smith County Rd., Pulaski, Miss., operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane use.
Cameron Christy: 35, 1201 Canal St., New Orleans, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Teishuna Jackson: 39, 203 Mississippi St., Hammond, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Benjamin Caldwell: 33, 29573 Hwy. 16, Bogalusa, domestic abuse battery.
Adam Vignes: 26, 38221 Ozone St., Slidell, simple robbery.
Kirsten Pitcher: 27, 1143 Marina Dr., Slidell, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Michael Wells: 45, 1111 Cousin St., Slidell, attempt and conspiracy, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
Heather Rusher: 44, 2300 Cypress Ave., Gulfport Miss., telephone communications; improper language; harassment.
Vincent Palmisano: 30, 429 Olive Dr., Slidell, violation of protection order.
April Marcussen: 45, 34698 Edgar Kennedy Rd., Pearl River, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wanda Kennedy: 42, 21149 Barber Rd., Franklinton, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, open container in motor vehicle.
Twenty (20) individuals were detained for immigration violations during this time period.