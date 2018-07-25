VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL IN SLIDELL: White Dove Church, 61305 Airport Road, Slidell, will hold a free vacation Bible school, Camp Hope, for children from kindergarten through fifth grade July 27-28. The opening celebration will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 27. Camp will open at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 28, with parents invited to a closing celebration at 2:30 p.m. For information, call (985) 726-5179 or visit whitedove.org.
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS: The District of San Francisco New Orleans of the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools will observe the 100th year of the brothers’ continuous presence in Louisiana on Saturday, July 28. Events will include Mass at St. Louis Cathedral at 9 a.m., followed by a reception at the Ursuline Convent. Current Lasallian schools in Louisiana also include Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie (1962); Christian Brothers School in New Orleans (1960); and De La Salle High School in New Orleans (1949). For information on the New Orleans celebration, email Karen Hebert at karenh@stpauls.com.
KING'S NIGHT SERVICE: A traditional King's Night prayer and worship service will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 35300 Home Estate Drive, Slidell. A free dinner will be served before the service, from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
GLOBAL LEADERSHIP SUMMIT: Life Resources is the local host for a satellite location of a Global Leadership Summit for Christians around the world, being presented by the Willow Creek Association. The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 9-10 at the Fleur De Lis Event Center, 1645 N Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. The cost is $209, with group discounts available. For information or to register, visit www.willowcreek.com/events/leadership.
NO-COOK FRIDAY: Christ Episcopal Church, 1534 Seventh St., Slidell, is offering to-go or dine-in dinners from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the second Friday of each month. The next dinner will be Aug. 10. For information, call (985) 643-4531.
SLIDELL MAGNIFICAT: Recording artist and lay evangelist Kitty Cleveland will be the guest speaker during a Slidell Magnificat breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 18, at Pinewood Plantation, 305 Country Club Blvd., Slidell. Cleveland will discuss her journey to accepting and embracing her body. Tickets are $20 and are available at www.EventBrite.com and at Angels of Peace, St. Margaret Mary Church and St. John of the Cross Church in Lacombe.