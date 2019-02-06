The king and queen of the Southeast District Junior Livestock Show in Covington are Weston Lee Cobb, of Pine Grove, and Madison Plaisance, of Kentwood.
Cobb, the son of Derek and Bronwynn Cobb, is a senior at Walker High School and is an active member of 4-H and FFA. He started showing Gray Brahman cattle for North Corbin Elementary School when he was in third grade, and has been showing dairy cattle as well since seventh grade. He is 2018-19 Louisiana 4-H president.
Plaisance, the daughter of Chance and Charity Plaisance, of Kentwood, is a senior at St. Thomas Aquinas High school in Hammond. She has been involved in 4-H as a member and officer since she was in third grade. In the LSU AgCenter Livestock Show, her animal won the title of 2018 Supreme Heifer.
The king and queen of the livestock show are judged on their résumés, livestock projects, 4-H or FFA activities, leadership and community service, and an interview.