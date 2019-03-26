The world is filled with people who are remarkably similar, but at the same time, vastly different.
A person living in Taiwan likely has far different customs from someone who lives in Honduras, and both live incredibly different lives from those in the U.S.
The Multicultural Club at Salmen High School is a great place to learn about the things that make us different from country to country (even state to state and from town to town.) And recently, Salmen students had a chance to experience the different lifestyles of the world in the club's first multicultural festival.
The Multicultural Club is led by Christy West, who also is a music teacher at Salmen. West takes club members to the annual Vietnamese New Year Festival in New Orleans, but she thought all Salmen students would benefit from the opportunity.
That's how the Salmen Multicultural Festival was born.
Putting on the festival was not easy, but club members worked hard to raise funds to make it happen. And when it did finally happen, students literally got a taste of different countries.
For two days at lunch, students were able to learn about and try different food from countries such as India and Italy, all at the price of $3. Students, a few who had never traveled outside of Louisiana, were able to get a small experience of life across the globe.
The festival was a true testament to the necessity of extracurricular organizations like Salmen's Multicultural Club. They allow students to learn something not often taught in the traditional classroom. The club also provides a fun environment that promotes socialization — not just learning, but learning from each other.