Update 1:55 p.m. - The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday morning in Mandeville.
Gregory Discon, 52, is named as the person who was hit and killed instantly by a woman driving a 2014, white, four-door Mercedes.
An autopsy will be performed tomorrow, the coroner's office said.
Mandeville Police continue to investigate the accident.
Update 1:26 p.m. -- Mandeville Police report that East Causeway Approach has reopened to traffic in both directions.
-------------------
Update 11:31 a.m. -- Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker confirmed that the pedestrian killed Tuesday morning was an adult male and the driver was female. Impairment is not believed to be a factor, however toxicology tests will be performed.
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office is on the scene. One lane of eastbound traffic on East Causeway Approach has reopened. Westbound lanes remain closed.
--------------
The Mandeville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on East Causeway Approach near the intersection of Kleber Street at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers responded to the report of a pedestrian that was struck by a 2014, four-door, white Mercedes traveling westbound. The pedestrian was killed instantly.
East Causeway is closed between Florida Extension and Kleber St. while police investigate. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.
