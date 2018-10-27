Well, what a regular season it has been. I cannot believe how quickly 10 weeks have gone by. It has been fun covering St. Tammany Parish football, but with the end of the regular season, it also marks the end of the power rankings until 2019.
I hope everyone has enjoyed following where the teams they cheer for every Friday night end up. Don’t worry, though. The end of the regular season just means the post season is here, and that means playoffs.
So stay tuned for hopefully at least five more weeks of football coverage as the drive to the Superdome begins for our parish-area schools.
1. Lakeshore (9-0, last week, #1): The Titans have the chance to make even more parish history this week. A win for Lakeshore over Salmen secures not only another District 8-4A crown, but a second consecutive undefeated regular season. When was the last time that happened in St. Tammany Parish? Try 1975 and 1976 with the Covington High Lions. That was before head coach Craig Jones and Lakeshore High Principal Christian Monson were born! What a magical two seasons it has been off of La. 1088, and if the Titans have anything to do with it, we are just getting started.
2. Archbishop Hannan (9-0, last week #2): So, here’s what we think: There was an Archbishop Hannan team that went 9-0 in the regular season back in the 1990s when the campus was located on the south shore. We don’t know the exact year, and, unfortunately, neither does anyone at Archbishop Hannan. So it won’t be the first undefeated regular season in school history, but what Hannan can accomplish is the school’s first ever 10-0 regular season. That would be pretty darn special. But standing in its way is a very good Bogalusa team. The Cage needs you back Friday night, people. Go cheer on the Hawks!
3. Slidell (7-2, last week #3): Perhaps it was a bit of a letdown after the big win over St. Paul’s two weeks ago, or the fact that Fontainebleau played well, but Slidell got out of The Dawg Pound by the skin of its teeth last week against a scrappy Bulldogs squad. Now, all that stands between the Tigers and their first outright district championship since 2002 is a game against a Northshore team that they are heavily favored to defeat. A win for the Tigers on Friday is also expected to secure the school’s second consecutive home playoff game in the first round a week from this Friday.
4. Pearl River (6-2, last week #4): Despite the loss to Lakeshore, everything is still in front of the Rebels. A win over Franklinton this week on the road should secure Pearl River its first home playoff game since before all of the players on the current roster were born. It’s not going to be easy for Joe Harris and his squad, as they must travel to Washington Parish.
5. St. Paul’s (5-4, last week #6): If you didn’t know the name Caleb Frost before last week, you do now. Subbing for an injured Jack Mashburn, Frost threw for 160 yards and a touchdown as St. Paul’s defeated the Skippers. With Mashburn’s status still up in the air this week for the game against the Bulldogs, Frost may be called upon again in the season finale against a Fontainebleau team on the come.
6. Fontainebleau (5-4, last week #5): The Bulldogs are all but in the 2018 state playoffs. The only question is where they will be traveling. What a turnaround it has been for Chris Blocker’s squad. Fontainebleau looks nothing like the team they were in a blowout loss to Lakeshore in the season opener. The transformation is a credit to Blocker, his staff and most importantly the players. Can Fontainebleau beat St. Paul’s this week? The better question is whether St. Paul’s quarterback Jack Mashburn plays.
7. Northshore (4-5, last week #8): I’m not a mathematician, but if Northshore wants any shot at making the state playoffs, the team is going to have to beat rival Slidell this week. Honestly, I’m not sure even if that would be enough. But the chance to finish .500 is something that should motivate the Panthers this week. The Panthers players and coaching staff have done an admirable job in righting the ship during the second half of the 2018 season.
8. Covington (3-6, last week #7): I’m not going to lie. I thought at this point in the season that the Lions would be better than they are now. I’m sure the season isn't going the way Greg Salter thought it would either. Nothing ever really clicked for the Lions. I thought they had turned the corner when they beat Ponchatoula, but little did anyone know how bad the Green Wave was going to be. The Lions are set to close out the season on the road this week against Mandeville.
9. Mandeville (2-6, last week, #9): The Skippers got close to pulling off an upset on the road against a St. Paul’s squad that was playing at less than 100 percent, but Mandeville came up just short. The numbers don’t look like they are going to work in Class 5A this season for Mandeville in terms of making the playoffs, so the season is expected to end this week at home against Covington.
10. Northlake Christian (2-7, last week #12): Congratulations are in order for the Wolverines. Northlake Christian could have mailed it in after a 1-7 start and said football season is over. But, to their credit, they didn’t do that. Now they get to send their seniors out with a victory in their final game at Wolverine Stadium. Job well done.
11. Pope John Paul II (2-7, last week #11): The good news is that there are still two more games on the schedule for the Jaguars. Because of the public/private split, the Jaguars are guaranteed a playoff berth. So that means at least two more weeks of practice, which Charlie Cryer can use to continue to try and build a program. A win on senior night against Pine on Friday night would help that program grow a little quicker, though.
12. Salmen (1-8, last week #12): This wasn’t the type of season first-year coach Eric Chuter signed up for, undoubtedly, but the lessons have hopefully been learned for years to come on the Spartan campus. hoping the 2018 season was that kind of year for Chuter and company and that brighter days are ahead. Salmen closes out the regular season on the road this Friday against Lakeshore.
Sports Editor David Folse II can be reached via email at dfolse@sttammanyfarmer.net