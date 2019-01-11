The Mandeville City Council will decide next month whether Pottery Hill, a site on Bayou Castine where prehistoric artifacts have been found, should be rezoned as open space, a step that will preserve it from development.
The city-owned property has been the subject of controversy since late last year when City Council members took steps to include it on the city's Historic Resources Survey.
Josh Buchholz, who owns neighboring property, wants to buy a portion of the land. His inquiries triggered council efforts to add protection to the site, where artifacts have been found that date back before the birth of Christ.
The City Council voted unanimously last week to designate the entire site as a landmark, over arguments by Buchholz's lawyer, Jeff Schoen, that the move was premature.
The council also introduced an ordinance to rezone the property from residential and marina district to recreational open space.
Councilwoman Lauré Sica said that the city bought the property in 2007 for the express purposed of taking it out of commerce, which the rezoning would accomplish.
The measure now goes to Planning and Zoning Commission and will return to the City Council for a vote on Feb. 14.
Another issue dear to preservationists — live oak trees — didn't fare as well.
Charles Goodwin, one of several Mandeville residents who had raised concerns that fill material deposited on the West Palm Beach Parkway median would hurt live oaks there, asked Mayor Donald Villere when the material would be removed.
"No one ever said anything was going to be removed," Villere said.
Goodwin disagreed, pointing to an arborist's report that the material should be removed and that it should be done by hand to avoid potential damage to the roots from heavy equipment.
"Nothing will be removed," Villere said several more times, adding "I don't need to give you a reason."
The mayor said that the arborist, Malcolm Guidry, had said it was not necessary to remove the fill.
But at a meeting in September, the City Council discussed Guidry's report. It said fill spread over the median looked worse than it was but should be removed as a precautionary measure.
Guidry advised removing fill within the area of the critical root zone that is deeper than 2 inches and waiting until the soil was dry and said tires on the tractor used to grade the area should be deflated to cause less stress on the roots.
Residents said that water lilies and other plant species are sprouting in the median because the fill was material dredged from drainage ditches.