A bike path planned for the north side of West Causeway Approach would be less than a mile long, but residents of the Fontainebleau subdivision predict it will be the road to ruin for their Mandeville neighborhood.
They packed the Mandeville City Council chamber Thursday night to complain about the path that would run in front of their subdivision, saying it would aggravate traffic problems and destroy the subdivision's front entrance.
They also questioned the need for the $900,000 project — funded in part by a $510,000 state-administered grant — when there is already a bike path on the south side of West Causeway Approach.
Janet Fabre Smith, president of the Fontainebleau Property Owners Association, said that while the project has been talked about at public meetings, residents learned the details only in recent weeks. Otherwise, she said, they would have objected much sooner.
"Nobody said, 'We're going to destroy your front entrance and tear down trees. ... We would have squawked a long time ago," she said. "This is supposed to be a feel-good project, but it's not."
The association polled its members and heard back from 108 out of 303, she said. Of those who responded, 72 percent said they agreed that the project would be a waste of taxpayer dollars.
Safety and visibility were the top concerns, followed by the project's impact on the subdivision's front entrance, the cost of relandscaping, the threat to live oak trees and the loss of a natural noise buffer.
"We are angry, upset and concerned about property values and safety," Smith said.
City Councilman David Ellis, who lives in Fontainebleau, persuaded his colleagues to introduce an ordinance that would remove funding for the project from the city's budget. That measure will be voted on Feb. 28.
But despite the outcry and the effort by Ellis to cut off the money, it's not clear whether a detour can happen so late in the process
Mandeville Mayor Donald Villere said that bids for the project were opened Wednesday by the state Department of Transportation and Development, and a low bidder had been identified.
"Once you put out a request for bids, assuming they come back within the funding, you are obligated to continue the process," Villere said. If the city were to pull funding, he said, he thinks Mandeville would be in breach of contract.
It's possible that the project could be tweaked, Villere said, but changes would have to be minimal.
"We have homeowners here who don't want the project, but I'm not sure they understand the project or have correct information," he said.
Rhonda Alleman said the mayor hasn't been willing to commit to replacing landscaping that would be removed because of the path. The beautification of the entrance has cost the neighborhood $12,000 to $15,000, she said.
"He will give us a few plants," she said. "But he said he cannot commit to restoring the entrance ... it will look atrocious."
Council members also got heat from some homeowners who said that the officials had not kept a close enough eye on the situation.
"This is not high school (student government association)," said Chad Bordelon. "No one looked at the plan."
Not everyone at the meeting opposed the bike path. Two residents, Perry Pezzarossi and Cody Fontenot, said they want to see it built.
The neighborhood lacks sidewalks, Pezzarossi said, and the path will be a safer place for pedestrians to walk.
Fontenot said the path is in the master plan and that biking paths are desirable. The safety issue isn't the path, he said, but bad drivers. "Maybe put in some speed bumps," he suggested.