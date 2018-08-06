Dozens of Slidell students gathered at Living the Word International Church on Monday to receive free haircuts and stylings before the beginning of the new school year.
This marked the sixth time the church has offered the service to students. Senior Pastor Lawrence Weathersby said the idea to give away free haircuts came from a need to do something different for families.
“Before the haircuts, we gave away backpacks and school supplies, but everyone does that,” Weathersby said. “Haircuts can be expensive, especially if families had more than one child. We felt we could help parents financially in that way.”
More than 100 combined haircuts and stylings were provided this year by the staff at Reggie's 1st Class Barber and Beauty. Owner Reggie Populus has been supporting the event since its inception.
“We are always looking to do positive things in the community and give back,” he said.
This year, the church partnered with Abana shoes, a shoe company owned by Louisiana residents Cynthia Matthews and Shirmodda Robinson, to give away shoes to the first 100 children who received haircuts.
“We are all about giving back to the community, and when we heard the church was doing a giveaway, we wanted to be a part of it,” Robinson said. “This was a God-given opportunity.”
In addition to haircuts and shoes, Living Word International members donated school uniforms, which children eceived after their haircuts.
Keila Shuler, a parent on hand, said the annual event is "a blesssing."
“When you are working hard and trying to make ends meet, events like this really help,” Shuler said.