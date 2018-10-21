“Homecoming” is a word that evokes different emotions for different people.
For adults, homecoming may elicit feelings of nostalgia. For students, homecoming is the very definition of excitement and camaraderie.
Archbishop Hannan High School recently celebrated its 10th homecoming on its north shore campus. There was a pep rally hosted by the student council, and cheer and dance teams from area elementary and middle schools performed with the Hannan cheerleaders and dance team.
Following those performances, the homecoming court was presented, students participated in fun competitions against classmates, the football team was announced and several players dance with the Hawkettes dance team. To top off the night’s fun, the annual faculty dance was performed.
Traditionally, a parade would precede the events, but foul weather prevented the students from presenting their floats. Their hard work was still recognized, though, as their decorations were displayed on the walls of the gym. After the king and queen were crowned, fans followed the football team to the bonfire to conclude the evening.
Congratulations to the 2018 Archbishop Hannan High School Homecoming court: Freshmen duke and maid, Ignacio Fernandez and Victoria Fernandez; sophomore duke and maid, Aidan York and Mia Sernich; first junior duke and maid, Austin Meaux and Brooklyn Pinegar; second junior duke and maid, Nicholas Talamo and Loren Pounds; first senior duke and maid, Frank Bretey and Karsyn Ball; second duke and maid, David Duplechain and Kathlyn Dannewald; third duke and maid, Kameron Newman and Kacie Smith; and the 2018 Archbishop Hannan High School Homecoming King and Queen Ethan Luchsinger and Corrin Heinold.
The Hawks pulled out an electrifying homecoming victory against St. Michael the Archangel High School. A special court presentation was held during halftime of the game. The 2017 homecoming king and queen, Nicholas Lucido and Maggie Dittman, lead the court onto the field.
Invigorated by the success of their team the night before, students and faculty alike were able to have an excellent experience during the homecoming dance.
The theme, “A Night That’s Out of This World,” was a favorite among many of those who attended. Overall, the student council was successful in coordinating the events of the week, but nothing could be accomplished without the dedicated student body and the equally devoted faculty, staff and administration.