Comedian Mike Strecker believes there’s a human need for humor. His material draws from memories of growing up in a large family in Slidell, and from the experiences of having a family of his own.
"People say that comedians provide comic relief," he said, but performing comedy "does the same thing for comics, at least for me, anyway."
Strecker will find some of that comic relief when he performs in his hometown, along with special guest Amanda Harrison, at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at The Wine Garden, 300 Robert St. in Slidell. Tickets are $20 and can be ordered at (985) 509-1584.
“It will be good to see friendly faces and people who have known you all your life,” he said. “It was a good place to grow up.”
Strecker, the youngest of seven children, attended St. Margaret Mary School, graduated with the Slidell High School Class of 1981 and earned a bachelor's in journalism at LSU. He got his master's in English at Tulane University, where he now works as executive director of public relations.
When Strecker was single, he performed stand-up comedy regularly in New Orleans and throughout the country, including The Improv in Los Angeles and HA! Comedy Club in New York. After Hurricane Katrina hit, he helped pack comedy shows held in the old Ice House in Slidell. People struggling to recover were eager to have a good laugh.
“Katrina was something that affected all of us. It was a common thing and a natural for comedy,” he recalls. His stand-up routing reflected the loss people felt as they tried to regain some normalcy in their daily lives. One of his jokes was:
“After Katrina I evacuated to Houston. I met a young woman at a bar there and asked her if she would like to go back to my place. She said, 'I’d love to.' I said, 'Yeah, so would I.'"
Strecker’s life changed when he married his wife, Jillian. He wasn’t sure of his future in comedy. He thought, “This is it, I’m not able to do single stuff.” But he soon discovered marriage “is a very rich source of comedy.”
It wasn't long before he had new jokes like: "Before I met my wife, my life was nothing but wine, women and song. Now, it’s nothing but Bed, Bath and Beyond.”
The Streckers have two children, and his material has again taken a turn.
“Parenthood comes along and just transforms you,” he said.
He wrote a book for children titled “Jokes for Crescent City Kids," published by Pelican Publishing Co., with illustrations by Vernon Smith. The book is filled with a collection of Strecker's original New Orleans-based jokes, complete with a Who Dat? glossary.
Many of the jokes are inspired by raising his children.
"My family and I were at a restaurant and Steve Gleason came in. Everyone was craning their necks to see him, and I could see my oldest son was wondering why. I told him it was because he was a hero," he said.
"Later, when I was writing the book, I thought about that scene and how in some states, what here is called a 'po-boy' is called a 'hero.'"
The idea led to one of the jokes in the book: "When will a New Orleans po-boy shop serve a hero? When Steve Gleason comes in."
He also wrote the “Young Comic’s Guide to Telling Jokes,” which is published as a two-part set. It's written to inspire future generations of comedians to create their own comic relief.
Strecker has not given up the stand-up circuit, although he now stays closer to home.
"Comedy is part of what makes life so sweet, and performing comedy doubly so," he said.
He was recently the headliner at the Comedy at the Firehouse season opener in downtown Covington and will have a show June 15 at the new Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center in Arabi.
“The act has evolved with my life,” he said. “I guess I am kind of an autobiographical comic.”
For information, visit www.openmikestrecker.com.