CLOTHING DRIVE: The St. Paul's Key Club, a volunteer service organization, collected men's clothing for NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness, which offers help to people with mental illness and their families and supporters.) The club volunteers for a number of projects each year including campus clean up, city clean up and work with the food bank. The group is moderated by Kevin Moore, a social studies instructor and '91 graduate.
MATH OLYMPIAD: Registration is open for Louisiana fifth-graders seeking to participate in the free Louisiana Elementary Math Olympiad, which will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Kenilworth Science and Technology School, 7600 Boone Drive, Baton Rouge. The Math Olympiad is a paper-and-pencil contest that measures students' skills at adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing. Students can go to laemo.org/start-studying to see the type of questions that will be on the test, which is aligned with the statewide LEAP test. Parents also are encouraged to stay for the event, which also features guest speakers and workshops during the testing.