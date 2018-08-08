Adults who love board games can enjoy two upcoming St. Tammany Parish Library game nights.
Playing Scrabble hones spelling, math and strategy skills while offering the social benefit of spending quality time with others and perhaps creating new friendships. Scrabble Night will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 882-7858.
"Ticket to Ride" is a board game where players collect matching railway cards to claim train routes connecting cities across the U.S. and Canada. Adults can try their hand at creating railway monopolies at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
For information about other library programs, visit bit.ly/STPLevents.
Events Aug. 8-15
INTRODUCTION TO THE INTERNET: Adults can learn the basics of safely navigating the internet, typing in a web address and doing a keyword search at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., and at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
INTRODUCTION TO COMPUTERS: Adults can learn the basics of using a computer at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
FACT OR FAKE CLASS: Adults can learn how to protect themselves from scams and how to tell fake news from real news at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
JAPANESE DANCE: Sugai Barker will teach traditional Japanese folk dancing at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
MANDEVILLE BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Lake House” by Kate Morton at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information about the club, call branch manager Jenny Mayer at (985) 626-4293.
HAND HEALTH CLASS: Dr. Blane Sessions will teach adults about carpel tunnel syndrome, Dupuytren’s Disease and other hand health concerns at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
EMAIL CLASS: Adults can learn the basics of creating an email account, writing an email and attaching files at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.