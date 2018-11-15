Four local families shed tears of joy and relief on Nov. 8, as parents and their adoptive children were declared “forever families” during a reception held in their honor.
The 22nd Judicial District Court hosted the event in collaboration with the Department of Children & Family Services at the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center in Covington. It was held in celebration of National Adoption Day — an effort to raise awareness of children in foster care awaiting permanent, loving families.
The local families finalized adoptions for five children with Judge Scott Gardner presiding.
About 75 people attended the ceremony, including relatives, committee chairwomen/attorneys Jessica Karr and Patti Oppenheim, and many others who have helped the families along their journeys to adoption. Susan Bonnett Bourgeois, president and CEO of Northshore Community Foundation, sponsored the event, and attorney Shawn Reed donated stuffed bears for the children. Food was donated by Chick-fil-A.
“Adoptions are the best part of my job," said Karr, who was attorney for all four adoptive families. "All of the hard work is really done by the DCFS staff. These happy endings are only possible because of their dedication and tireless efforts. I am honored and humbled to be just a small part of these life-changing moments."
Covington Mayor Mike Cooper and Hayley Callison, of St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister’s office, presented proclamations to recognize National Adoption Day.
“We need to develop a culture of fostering and adopting in our community, and I know we will,” Cooper said.
The children were previously in foster care with their adoptive families. The parents expressed that the process was emotional.
“It’s hard but it’s a ‘bajillion’ thousand percent worth it,” said mother Rose Cooper of Madisonville. She and her husband, Charles, finalized adoption of 1-year old Myah Rose Cooper on Nov. 8. In 2016, they adopted a son, Jayce Matthew Cooper, 4.
Rose said they had tried to have biological children and researched international adoption, but adopting through the foster care program was the best choice for them.
“We just felt like there were kids in our community that needed good homes, and we have love to share,” she said.
Other families experienced their first adoption on Nov. 8. Brandon and Ronie Simons, of Abita Springs, adopted twins Kaleb and Kai Simons, 3, after fostering them for almost two years.
“It will be a sigh of relief,” Brandon Simons said about finalizing the adoption, which was a quick process for them.
“Chances are I’ll do it again,” said Lindsey Bush of Ponchatoula, who along with Dale Rhodes adopted Trooper Bush, 3. The couple has had Trooper in their care since his birth.
They had a large family group in attendance, all wearing matching “Adoption Rocks” T-shirts to mark the occasion. “I do recommend others to become foster parents in order to give these children a brighter future,” she said.
John and Carol Loyd, of Covington, had a different experience from the other families because their adopted daughter, Carol “Allie” Loyd, 7, is their biological granddaughter.
“Today means safety and security for her," Carol said. "Now I know she’s safe."
Many children wait years in foster care to have a place to permanently call home. Courtrooms around the United States open their doors to families wishing to have their adoptions finalized during National Adoption Month in November. The 22nd Judicial District Court began celebrating National Adoption Day in 2012.
About 65,000 children have been adopted on National Adoption Day since it was first celebrated in 2000. This year, more than 5,000 adoptions were scheduled to be finalized at National Adoption Day celebration events around the country.
For more information, log on to www.nationaladoptionday.org.