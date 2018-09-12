FAITH HOPE & FASHION: Slidell Memorial Hospital's annual breast cancer fundraiser will feature food, vendors, raffles and flattering fashions being modeled by breast cancer survivors. The event is Friday, Sept. 21 at the Slidell Municipal Airport, Hangar No. 15, 62512 Airport Road, Slidell. It starts at 6 p.m., with fashions taking off down the runway at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. For information, call (985) 280-8820 or visit smhfdn.org/faithhopefashion.
FORESTRY SERIES: A recent four-night seminar series attracted gardeners, naturalists, arborists and homeowners. The event was produced by a cooperative partnership among Sustaining Our Urban Landscape (SOUL), Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater New Orleans (LMNGNO), and the LSU AgCenter. At the forestry series were arborist and tree consultant Scott Courtright, SOUL program and outreach coordinator Julia McClanahan, SOUL founder and executive director Susannah Burley and Joe Baucum, president of LMNGNO.
CULTURAL ECONOMY LUNCHEON: "Where Art Is Our Culture and Our Culture is Our Art" will be the theme for the art previews and luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. The East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce event features speaker Mary Lee, chairman of the Louisiana State Arts Council, exhibits of works for sale and viewing. Tickets are $35. Register at estchamber.com, or call (985) 643-5678.
NEWCOMERS HOST SLIDELL MAYOR: The Slidell Newcomers Club will host Greg Cromer, newly elected mayor of Slidell, as their guest speaker Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. at Pinewood Country Club, 405 Country Club Blvd., Slidell. For information, call (985) 641-5467.
ABITA GARDEN CLUB MEETING: The Abita Springs Garden Club invites interested gardeners to its meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at St. Jane's Hall, 72040 Maple St. Dues are $10 for the year. Meetings are the second Thursday of each month. Contact President Darleen Johnson for information at (985) 246-6555.
DRINKING LIBERALLY: The progressive discussion group gathers on the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly St., Abita Springs. The next meeting is Sept. 13.
NORTHSHORE EXPO: St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce will hold a free informational event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Castine Center, 63350 Pelican Drive in Mandeville. Speakers will discuss the power of the mind in business, current and future trends in retail, 70 things to do on the north shore and a social media/school tutorial for parents. There will also be cocktails, door prizes and more. For information, contact ashley@sttammanychamber.org or call (985) 892-3216.
NEWCOMERS COFFEE: The Northlake Newcomers will host their annual membership coffee from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 14, at Benedict's Plantation, 1144 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. This is an opportunity to sign up for a variety of activities, including bridge, canasta, mahjong, Snack ’n' Snoop, Sipping ’n' Socializing, Bon Temps, book review, Pins & Needles and more.
"BAYOU MAHARAJAH": A documentary about New Orleans piano legend James Booker, "Bayou Maharajah: The Tragic Genius of James Booker," will be screened at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at the Dew Drop Jazz Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. The screening is presented by the Friends of the Dew Drop as part of the Pontchartrain Film Festival 2018 Tour. Filmmaker Lily Keber will be in attendance for an audience discussion following the film. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with food sold on the grounds by the First Free Mission Baptist Church. The film is recommended for adult audiences. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.pontchartrainfilmfestival.com/tickets.
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14-15 and Oct. 19-20 at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahnke Ave., Covington. Payment is cash or check only. For information, email Debbie Reed at anndreed@gmail.com.
CANCER CRUSADERS LUNCHEON: Cancer Crusaders will hold the annual Celebration of Life Luncheon Friday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Marriott Hotel, 555 Canal St., New Orleans. Cancer survivors honored include Pal Besselman, Richard L. Granen, Angela Hill, Kate Elizabeth Launey, Kathy Kittok Piazza, Patsy Kennedy Quintini, Lucille Schonacher Ruffino, Karen T. Stall, Julie Sokes, Donna Thomas, Eve Vavrick and Dr. Roy S. Weiner. Contact co-chairs Dawn Miller (504) 491-0412 or Charleen Boos (504) 231-8476. For information, visit 501auctions.com/cancercrusaders.
NARFE MEETING: The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at the Azalea Estates Assisted Living and Retirement Community, 354 Robert Blvd, Slidell. The pre-meeting lunch group will meet at Touch of Italy, 134 Pennsylvania Ave., Slidell, at 11:30 a.m. For information, contact chapter President Elroy Noel at (985) 290-0757 or elroynoel@bellsouth.net.
MILITARY ROAD CLEANUP: Keep St. Tammany Beautiful is organizing a cleanup of Military Road and the nearby neighborhood from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 15. Most of the businesses along Military Road have signed a pledge to continue to keep their businesses, including their landscaping and the public area surrounding their businesses, clean and free from debris.
BEACH SWEEP: Saturday, Sept. 15, will be the day to help keep the Lake Pontchartrain Basin clean. The foundation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are partnering for the annual cleanup program, with the Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges and Friends of the Louisiana Wildlife Refuges. Refuge staff will host 30 volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at Big Branch Marsh in Lacombe and also at Bayou Sauvage in New Orleans. For information, call (985) 882-2025 or email Ranger Becky Larkins at rebecca_larkins@fws.org.
BOGUE FALAYA RIVER SWEEP: Keep Covington Beautiful is sponsoring a cleaning campaign in conjunction with the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation's Beach Sweep. Canoers and kayakers will collect litter along the river from the Menetre boat launch at Fourth Avenue to the Boston Street Bridge. Volunteers are needed for other areas as well. To register or for information, call (985) 867-3652 or email info@keepcovingtonbeautiful.org.
WOMEN'S HEALTH FALL SEMINAR: Slidell Women’s Health Alliance's Fall Seminar will be held Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at the Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd. The seminar includes a health fair and vendors, a luncheon and style show. Guest speaker will be book editor Courtney Elmer. Lunch and program begins at 11:30 a.m. Email eellin352@aol.com or kelly@pursuewellnessforyou.com for tickets. For information, see swhafallseminar2018.eventbrite.com.
YOUNG ARTISTS WANTED: The Wild Things Youth Art Contest and Exhibition seeks artists ages 5-18 for the annual competition that spotlights southeast Louisiana's native wildlife and habitats in National Wildlife Refuges. The contest is sponsored by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Deadline to receive art is Wednesday, Sept. 26. The exhibit will be Saturday, Oct. 13. For information, call (985) 882-2021. Rules, entry forms and suggested subjects can be found at www.fws.gov/refuge/Big_Branch_Marsh/COSA/WT_Youth_Art.html.
MEDICARE 101: Presenter Jack Dodson covers the basics of Medicare Health Insurance Options of Parts A, C and D at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., (985) 646-6470. It also repeats Thursday, Sept. 27, at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville, (985) 626-9779.
FOOD FOR LIBRARY FINES: Through September, the St. Tammany Parish Library is offering a Food for Fines program. Each nonperishable food item donated will reduce library fines by $1. Food donations will be distributed to the library's partnering food banks: the First Baptist Church of Slidell Food Bank, the Northshore Food Bank in Covington and the Samaritan Center Food Bank in Mandeville.
TOTALLY TOASTMASTERS: The group meets on the first and third Fridays of each month at 7:15 a.m. at Avanti Senior Living, 2234 Watercross Parkway, Covington. Toastmasters provide experience to develop communication and leadership skills. Contact Michelle Biggs at (504) 460-3048 or michellejbiggs@gmail.com.
ELKS VETERANS LUNCHEON: A complimentary luncheon and bingo game for veterans and their families will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Slidell Elks Lodge, 34212 Elks Road. For information call Veterans Chairman Paul Newfield at (504) 578-0304.
VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT: Lakeview Regional Medical Center seeks individuals for the auxiliary to work in comfort care, the gift shop, as a greeter in human resources and hosts at the information desk and outpatient surgery. Contact Alisha Kennedy, coordinator, at (985) 867-3951 or alisha.kennedy@hcahealthcare.com.
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS CANDIDATE EVENTS: The League and the Abita Springs' Women's Society will hold candidate events for those seeking office in the November elections. A forum will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. For information, visit lwvofst.org.
AUTUMN SEMINAR: The St. Tammany Master Gardener Association, with the LSU AgCenter, presents a fall seminar on "Autumn, the Second Spring," at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Church of the King, 22205 Little Creek Road, Mandeville. Speakers include gardener James Farmer, humorist Felder Rushing and grower and entrepreneur Michele Andre, plus table talks and a boutique. Tickets are $40 and includes lunch. For information, call (985) 373-2950 or email STPMGA@gmail.com.
DEW DROP JAZZ HALL CONCERTS: Baton Rouge native Larry Garner will perform from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept 21, to open the fall concert series at the Dew Drop Jazz Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. The concerts feature home-cooked dinners available for purchase from the First Free Mission Baptist Church, located next door. Soft drinks, water, beer and wine are available for purchase. Admission for each concert is $10 per adult. Students and children are free. The concert series will continue with:
- Oct. 6, Jason Marsalis Vibes Quartet
- Oct. 19. Gospel Night with Shades of Praise and the Covenant Church Choir
- Nov. 2, Doreen Ketchens
- Nov. 16, Arsene Delay
- Nov. 30, Robin Barnes
- Dec. 14, Shake ‘Em Up Jazz Band.
"REAL MEN OF ST. TAMMANY" GALA: Safe Harbor Northshore, a nonprofit aimed at increasing awareness about domestic violence, will hold its annual fundraising event at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Ten men from the community will be honored for their work. Tickets are $100 advance, $125 at the door. For information, visit safeharbornorthshore.org/real-men-campaign.
GEAUXVOTE DEMONSTRATION: The Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd, will demonstrate the GeauxVote app and website portal that provides sample ballot, information about upcoming elections and verification about registration. The class will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25. Registration required at stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or (985) 646-6470.
COUNCIL ON AGING PUBLIC HEARING: The four-year plan of the Council on Aging St. Tammany Parish will be the subject of a public hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the council chambers, 21490 Koop Drive, Mandeville. The hearing is for public review and comment on the plan that will be submitted to the Governor's Office of Elderly Affairs. For information, call (985) 892-0377 or see coastseniors.org.
100,000 POETS FOR CHANGE: Poets and performers will have their say during a fundraiser for the Women’s Center for Healing and Transformation from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 29 at the women's center, 71667 Leveson St., Abita Springs. Sliding-scale donation of $5 to $25 is requested. For information, call (985) 892-8111. The group 100,000 Poets for Change will also present two KinderPoem events earlier that day:
- Poets Dennis Formento and Maggie Sorrels and artist Jane Hill will read poems by children's authors from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at Counter Culture Frozen Yogurt, 154 E. Hall Drive, Slidell.
- Organizer LeAnn Pinniger Magee and poet Eliana Gradishar will present poems "for kids, by kids and from kids" from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 29 on the lawn of the Women’s Center for Healing and Transformation, 71667 Leveson St., Abita Springs. Kids of all ages are welcome in company of an adult. To read or for information, call Magee at (985) 205-2261.
THE GALA PREMIERES: St. Tammany Hospital Foundation will summon the circus for "THE Gala," a benefit for St. Tammany Cancer Center Thursday, Oct. 4, at the Southern Hotel in Covington. "Step Into the Ring" will be the theme for the Parisian-based circus gala, with music, auctions, games and more. Tickets start at $150. For information, visit sthfoundation.org/thegala or call (985)-898-4141.
FLEUR DE FALL: The annual Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church fundraiser will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Beau Chene Country Club. The event, to raise money for the parish and school, features food, auctions, music and raffles. Tickets are $55 and up. For more information, see maryqueenofpeace.org or call (985) 626-6977.
MUSTANG CLUB CAR SHOW: The Northshore Mustang Club will hold its annual "Open Car Show" Saturday, Oct. 13 at Banner Ford, 1943 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with proceeds to benefit pancreatic cancer research. Registration is open through Monday, Oct. 1 and is $25 per car. Judging for a variety of categories will be held at noon. For more information, see northshoremustangclub.com/2018show or call (985) 974-8261. Rain date will be Oct. 20.
CAPT. JOHN ROGERS MEMORIAL FISHING TOURNAMENT: Anglers will gather at first light Saturday, Oct. 27 for the annual Capt. John Rogers fishing tournament for We Heart Veterans, presented by Coastal Conservation Association Louisiana and Art & Vicki's at the Dock, 118 Harbor View Court, Slidell. The weigh-in is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with awards and the after party at 4 p.m. Entry is $75 or $35 for those under age 15. For information, contact jsutton@weheartveterans.org or (504) 444-1131.