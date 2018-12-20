A former Mandeville police officer was found guilty of misdemeanors theft Tuesday for stealing batteries from a hardware store, according to a spokeswoman for 22nd Judicial District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
Johnnie A. Sanders, 43, a former Mandeville Police Department officer, was sentenced to six-month suspended sentence, one year probation and a $200 fine plus court costs by Judge Scott Gardner.
Sanders stole two batteries, valued at $168, from a Home Depot on Feb. 20, 2017, Lisa Page said. He took the batteries from a drill kit and concealed them under a box that contained a saw, Page said.
He paid for the saw and another item but didn't pay for the batteries.
The theft was recorded on surveillance video.
Assistant District Attorney Darrell Sims prosecuted the case.
Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker thanked the DA's office for prosecuting Sanders.
"As I have previously stated at the time of Sanders’ termination, those who break the very laws that they are sworn to enforce will not be tolerated by myself nor this agency,” Sticker said in a prepared statement.