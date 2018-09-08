The 2018-2019 school year is starting off strong at Lakeshore High. There are several new classes and clubs on campus.
Lakeshore is forming a pep squad, which will be a support group to cheer on the school's volleyball and basketball teams. In addition, a pep band is being formed to create a spirited atmosphere at these athletic events. Students are very excited about this new idea to encourage students to come and support the girls volleyball squad, as well as the boys and girls basketball teams.
The Pep Squad is being sponsored by coach Jennifer Hebert and Betsey Garrety.
The art department is expanding its curriculum with a new offering called media arts. In the class, students are learning to use Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator to create eye-catching graphics. The students are working hands-on with a new set of laptops, under the direction of Jessica Waldrop. By the end of the year, the students will take a test to certify them in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator.
Another new class being adapted by all teachers at Lakeshore High is “Titan Advisory Period." TAP, as it is called, consists of a 30-minute session before sixth hour during which students can take makeup tests or finish tests they would originally have to take after school or occupy other school time to finish.
TAP was scheduled to begin at Lakeshore on Sept. 6.
Lakeshore also is piloting the use of Chromebook in select classrooms. The Chromebooks will be used daily in three core classes, with the goal of eventually going paperless in those classes.
The freshman teacher pilots are Laura Gerald, Megan Treigle and Sydney Williams, and the sophomore teacher pilots are Helen Carter, Bethany Jones and Tara Kirkman-Scott.
“Teachers at Lakeshore are excited to have the Chromebook initiative this year with a select group of students," math teacher Megan Treigle said. "Having technology at their fingertips every day will enhance student engagement.”
A lucky 120 students are part of this trial for the school year to see how the Chromebooks work out in a several classrooms.