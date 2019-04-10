Walter Reed, who is scheduled to begin serving his four-year sentence for fraud corruption on Monday, said he will seek a delay while he is treated for prostate cancer.

Reed told nola.com Wednesday that he will ask for a delay in reporting to federal prison in Morgantown, West Virginia so he can undergo surgery and/or radiation treatments. "I'm ready to go, but I need to get this done first," Reed told nola.com.

Reed was already granted a delay for medical reasons. U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon. Fallon had ordered Reed to report to prison April 1. But Reed filed a motion in March asking for additional time because he needed to get an unspecified medical procedure before going to prison.

Former north shore DA Walter Reed gets delay for medical procedure before reporting to prison Former north shore District Attorney Walter Reed was due to report to the federal Bureau of Prisons on April 1 — two years nearly to the day a…

The motion said that the procedure was scheduled for March 25 but that the results would not be known for seven to 10 days.

Reed, who is 72, was convicted on 18 counts of fraud and corruption in May 2016 and was sentenced to four years nearly a year later, but he was allowed to remain out on bail until he had exhausted his appeals.

That changed in February, when U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser asked Fallon to reconsider that decision after a panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Reed's appeal. That court also refused his request for a rehearing before the full court.

The prison in Morgantown is a minimum security facility with 871 inmates, according to the Bureau of Prisons website. The average sentence served by inmates there is 60 months, according to the site.

The prison has seven housing units, and prisoners are either in dormitory-style areas, cubicles or double-occupancy rooms, the site says, with new admissions generally housed in the dormitories.