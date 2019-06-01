Mandeville High senior wide receiver Will Sheppard checks all the boxes.
He has the height, the strength and can leap out of the gym by evident of his exploits on the basketball court.
Now, the 6-2, 180-pound Skipper is ready for a breakout senior campaign as he hopes to help Mandeville get back to the top of the District 6-5A standings after a subpar 2018 season that saw them go 3-6, failing to reach the Class 5A state playoffs.
Entering year two under coach Hutch Gonzales, Sheppard said the comfortability that comes with a better knowledge of the program and overall direction has been quite enjoyable.
“We have a basic understanding of what we are trying to do now,” Sheppard said. “Last year it was a lot of learning. There is a difference between learning and understanding and building. We know what the coaching staff wants out of us now. The difference is this season we can focus on improving, not just learning. That makes all of us better football players. Things are so much better now as opposed to this time a year ago.”
The leading receiver for the Skippers last season, Sheppard caught 30 passes for 601 yards and five touchdowns. That led to several Division I schools already knocking on his door as Alcorn State, Army, Grambling State, McNeese State, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, Richmond, South Alabama, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern and Texas San Antonio have all extended scholarship offers to the Mandeville High senior.
“My top goal of course is to help this team win as many games as humanly possible,” he said. “For me personally, I want to always improve whether it be speed or just overall route running ability. Just improving my overall football ability. I believe if I can improve my speed that it will in turn enhance what I can offer colleges, in addition to making the 2019 Skippers that much more of a threat when we have the ball.
“I won’t lie, dealing with the recruiting process at times can get really stressful. But, so far, I’m enjoying things. Hopefully I will start hearing from even more schools.”
First year Mandeville High offensive coordinator Michael Manguno said he is excited to be able to work with a receiver as talented as Sheppard.
“Will Sheppard is the type of kid that can do things on the football field that I have yet to experience as a coach,” he said. “He is extremely talented and coachable. He is willing to listen to coaches and make the changes needed to become a football player. He wants to be here, wants to play football and wants to help Mandeville football win football games.
“I haven’t had the pleasure of working with Will for that long, but in my short time here what I have seen is a football player who is an extremely hard worker.”
The Skippers open the 2019 season on Sept. 6 on the road against Poplarville High School in Mississippi.