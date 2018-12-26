The Little Oak and Boyet Science Fair, jointly sponsored by the PTAs from both schools, recently provided a forum to foster scientific interest and excellence in students.
More than 130 students presented 99 projects. Families and community members toured the displays while the students described their work and demonstrated their results.
Volunteer judges from regional science and engineering activities had interviewed the students and examined the displays, encouraging the kids to speak about their work and distill what they had actually done and learned.
Taking Best in Show honors were Campbell Irmscher and Elizabeth Johnsen of Little Oak and Piper Hall from Boyet.
The Boyet winners of the Top Judges Award were Mallory Schaff and Robin Suckow.
Place winners were named in each grade. In seventh grade, first place went to Eli Price and William Suckow; second place went to Callie Penta and Isabella DesOrmeaux; and third place went to Katherine Andries and Jaelyn Graham. Honorable mention were Jordan Broussard and Olivia Gonzales; and Elijah Palao and Blake Stanley.
In eighth grade, first place went to Reilly Fastring, second place went to Wilson Hou, and third place went to Travis Berres, Anna Grace Stenstrom and William Stenstrom. Honorable mention were Barrett Sharpe and Gabrielle St. Pierre.
Judges awards also went to Ian Brandt, Rylie Hutchinson and Robert Kahrs.
The best-in-show and place winners are eligible to continue to the regional science fair at Southeastern Louisiana University.