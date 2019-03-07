Homecoming Week is, for most high schools, the pinnacle of student excitement and involvement.
At Archbishop Hannan High, Spirit Week serves as an additional opportunity for students to exemplify what it means to have school pride.
This year, the theme of the week focused on popular game shows, and students were allowed to dress up in costume every day.
Per tradition, the senior class dressed up as someone in their future career of choice on Monday. On Tuesday, students came in more sophisticated garb for “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” day.
Wednesday was Spirit Week T-shirt and jeans day, and the evening served as “Olympic Night,” which brought students, faculty and alumni together to compete in various games for gold, silver and bronze medals. The games played included blindfolded musical chairs, the Alaskan baseball game, the cup game, human "Hungry Hungry Hippos," the human chair game, tug of war, jump rope and the Hula Hoop game.
The seniors, faculty and juniors prevailed, snagging the coveted top three places respectively after two hours of spirited competition.
Thursday, faculty and students were encouraged to come in their “nerdiest” attire for “Jeopardy” day. Following the conclusion of the day’s classes, a pep-rally was held in the gym. Girls played dodge ball and boys played volleyball, and a faculty-student basketball game and an actual "Jeopardy" game specifically centered on Hannan trivia were other highlights.
Twin Day closed out Spirit Week on Friday. Students chose to dress as a twin with another student as a teacher, coach or favorite character.
Spirit Week was held the week before Mardi Gras break and it brought out student enthusiasm that might otherwise be focused on the vacation week, instead.
Student participation makes these types of activities so memorable. Hannan is a special place, but especially during Spirit Week, when alumni were welcomed back to campus to participate in Olympic Night for friendly competitions against students and faculty.
Hannan faculty played a vital role, as well, by engaging students and participating in a week filled with activities.