A man was killed Sunday night when he tried to cross Interstate 10 on foot near Slidell.

Sylvester Horton, 45, of Canton, Mississippi, was crossing from the median to the shoulder when he was struck by a car in the center lane. The driver was 23-year old Cecilia Gayle Genova of Metairie.

At the time of the accident, it was raining and Horton was wearing dark clothing. He was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office reported.

Troopers were able to link Horton to a vehicle on the right shoulder less than a mile away, in the direction he was headed.

Genova submitted to a breathalizer test, which confirmed alcohol did not play a part in the accident. Blood samples also were taken as part of the investigation.