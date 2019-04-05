Spring is finally here and, along with the wonderful weather, the students of Mandeville High are enjoying new opportunities as they finish out this school year.
Recently, executive student council officer elections were held. After a week of intense campaigning, a few of the major positions have been chosen by the student body.
Cameron Doyle, a junior, was elected student council executive president, and Hannah Bordelon, also a junior, was elected student council executive vice president.
“As student council president, I am looking forward to strengthening our student council, increasing its participation in the community, and leading us, to the best of my ability, in a successful school year,” Doyle said.
Another group embracing new opportunities is the Mandeville High Color Guard. After months of rehearsing tirelessly, Color Guard members are putting the final touches on their show, “Defining Music,” before traveling to Dayton, Ohio, to participate in the Winter Guard International World Championship.
Through flag- and rifle-tossing combined with complex choreography, members portray how music makes them feel, and how it can unite people.
Senior Gabe Ellis is a member of both the Symphonic Wind Ensemble and the Color Guard.
“I love winter guard because I love music, and through guard, I can express that music in a different and beautiful way,” Ellis said.
Students who participate in Color Guard have an obvious love for the group. They juggle school and other responsibilities with practices that are held several times per week and that can last as long as three hours.
“Practices can be long and stressful, but in the end, it’s worth it to see the improvements in scores,” Color Guard member Larise Madrigal said.
The Color Guard has shown steady improvement in competition this season, placing fourth, third and fifth at the largest of competitions the group has entered.
Captain Jordan Eure said the team keeps a positive outlook "by striving to do our best each performance, individually and as a team."