NEW-STUDENT REGISTRATION: Registration for students entering prekindergarten through high school in the St. Tammany Parish Public School System for the first time for the 2018-19 school year will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug 1-2 at the school the student will attend. Documents needed at registration for all students are:
- State-certified birth certificate
- Immunization records
- Social Security card
- Three proofs of residency listing the name of a parent or guardian and a street address.
Other documents may be required at the time of registration, such as custody papers, report card/records from last school, or income verification for prekindergarten students. Parents or guardians who do not have these documents may contact the Covington Attendance Office at (985) 898-3370 or the Slidell Attendance Office at (985) 646-4917 for assistance.