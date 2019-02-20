KREWE OF EVE: Friday, 7 p.m., Mandeville. “Live Your Dream" is the theme. kreweofeve.com.
KREWE DE PAWS OF OLDE TOWNE: Saturday, 10 a.m. “Hang Ten” is the theme. Slidell. (985) 288-5248
KREWE OF PUSH MOW: Saturday, 11 a.m., Abita Springs. “Terrible Theme Park Ideas” is the theme. trailheadmuseum.org.
KREWE OF TCHEFUNCTE: Saturday, 1 p.m., Madisonville. “Masquerading as Greek Mythology” is the theme. kreweoftchefuncte.org.
KREWE OF OLYMPIA, Saturday, 6 p.m., Covington. “Olympia’s Bucket List” is the theme. kreweofolympia.net.
KREWE OF TITANS: Saturday, 6:30 p.m., Slidell. “Titans Goes on Vacation” is the theme. kreweoftitans.com.
KREWE OF DIONYSUS: Sunday, 1 p.m. Slidell, “Dionysus & the Wise Guys” is the theme. kreweofdionysus.com.
KREWE OF SELENE: March 1, 6:30 p.m. “A Few of our Favorite Things” is the theme. kreweofselene.net.
ORIGINAL KREWE OF ORPHEUS: March 1, 7 p.m., Mandeville.
KREWE OF BUSH: March 2, 9 a.m. Bush. www.kreweofbush.com/info.html
CARNIVAL IN COVINGTON: March 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parades by the Covington Lions Club and Mystic Krewe of Covington followed by a party at the Covington Trailhead. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
KREWE OF CHATA: March 5, 1 p.m. Lacombe. “Spirit of the Wind” is the theme. (985) 882-5052.
KREWE OF FOLSOM: March 5, 2 p.m. “Down South” is the theme. villageoffolsom.com.
MYSTIC KREWE OF MARDI PAWS PARADE: March 10, 2 p.m. Mandeville Lakefront. Man’s best friends and their families. “Superpaws” is the theme. Free. (985) 892-0060 or mardipaws.com.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
VINTAGE VALENTINES: Through Feb. 28. Times vary. Otis House, Fairview-Riverside State Park, La. 22, Madisonville. Seasonal greeting cards from the past. $4. facebook.com/otishouseatfairviewriversidesp/
TRIVIA NIGHT: Thursday, 7 p.m. Abita Brewery, 166 Baslee Road, Covington. Team up for prizes. abita.com.
SCRAP DAT: Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon. Castine Center at Pelican Park, 63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville. Scrapbookers' heaven. (985) 858-2251 scrapdatproductions.com.
LIONS PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Slidell Lions House, 356 Cleveland Ave., $6. slidelllions.com.
FRAGNIAPPE: March 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Marine and reef hobbyists convene with multiple exhibitors. Free. fragniappe.com.
NORTHSHORE GUMBO COOKOFF: March 9, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Dr. All-you-can eat of the samplings from 30 teams hosted by John “Spud” McConnell. $10. slidelllittletheatre.com.
LAW AND ORDER NIGHT: March 9, 6:30 p.m. Slidell Elks Lodge. Law enforcement officials from around the parish in a panel discussion. Free. (985) 641-1266.
BUBBLY ON THE BAYOU: March 10, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Salmen-Fritchie House, 3196 Terrace Ave., Slidell. Rainbow Child Care fundraiser with a Kentucky Derby theme. $65 in advance, $75 at the door. (985) 646-1603 or rainbowccc.org.
SLIDELL ST. PATRICK DAY PARADE: March 10, 1 p.m. Olde Towne. The 46th annual stroll presented by the Olde Towne Slidell Association with more than 5,000 heads of cabbage being thrown along with 200,000 beads. Free. (985) 641-1105.
HOSPICE HOUSE MEMORIAL BUTTERFLY RELEASE: March 10, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Camp Salmen Nature, 35122 Parish Pkwy., Slidell. A celebration of those who have come through the facility. Free. (985) 643-5470 or hospicefoundationofthesouth.org.
NORTHSHORE GARDEN & PLANT SALE: March 15-16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds, 1304 N. Columbia St., Covington. More than 45 vendors with all you need for spring planting. $5, 18-under free. (985) 875-2635.
COVINGTON ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE: March 16, noon. Downtown Covington. Third annual parade featuring Irish wolfhounds, dancers, bands and the Kilts of Many Colors ending with an afternoon-long celebration. covingtoncelticclub.com.
SPRING TREE SYMPOSIUM: March 17, noon-3 p.m. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22049 Main St. The community’s Earth Day celebration is transformed into a “Go Green” celebration. Free. (985) 373-7851 or abitapark.com.
CHEF SOIREE: March 17, 5-9 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Major fundraiser for at-risk youth in St. Tammany Parish featuring dishes prepared by the community’s leading chefs. $145. (985) 893-2570 or chefsoire.com.
MUSIC
GLYN BAILEY: Friday, noon to 2 p.m. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. Free. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
ROCK IT PRODUCTIONS: Saturday, 9 p.m. Columbia Street Blues Café, 427 N. Columbia St., Covington. rocknbluescafe.com.
SUPERCHARGER: Saturday, 9:30 p.m. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
WITNESS: March 17, 5 p.m. Heritage Park, Slidell. Opening show of the Bayou Jam Series. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
STEVE PISTORIUS & THE SOUTHERN SYNCOPATORS: March 9, 6:30 p.m. Dew Drop Jazz Hall & Social Club, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. A salute to the music of Bunk Johnson launches the Dew Drop’s spring season. $10. dewdropjazzhall.com.
SUGAR BOMB: March 15, 5 p.m., Terra Bella Village, 141 Terra Bella Drive, Covington, Opening night of the spring concert series. Free. (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavillage.com.
ABITA OPRY: March 16, 7 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. Opening night of the spring season featuring the Steve Anderson Group, Big Easy Playboys, Fall River Station and Riverside Ramblers. $15. abitaopry.com.
MICHAEL GURT: March 17, 5 p.m. Christ Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The pianist performs as part of the Third Sunday Concert Series. Free. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington.com.
THEATER
"SNOW WHITE": Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday 2 p.m. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Dwarfs, a princess and poisoned apples. $25-$15. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
"PROOF": Friday-March 10, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. A young woman deals with the death of her father. $25. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.com.
"HOLLER": Friday, 6:30 p.m. Annadele Plantation, 71518 Chestnut St., Covington. Murder mystery and dinner. $85. (985) 809-7669 or annadeles.com.
"THE UNEXPECTED GUEST": March 9-24, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. An Agatha Christie murder mystery. $21 adults; $19 senior/military; $16 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
"LAURA": March 15-31, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playmakers Community Theatre, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. Noir tale of a police detective falling for a mysterious woman. $30-$15. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
"MAMMA MIA": March 15-April 6, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The hit musical featuring the songs of Abba. $38-$30. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.com.
AUDITIONS
"SISTER ACT": Sunday, 2 p.m. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive (985) 643-0556 or slidelllitttletheatre.com.
"THE GREAT BIG DOORSTOP": March 10-11, 6:30 p.m. 30byNinety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
ART
JUST BELOW THE SURFACE: Daily through March 23. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Tammany Art House, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Featuring the work of photographer Michel Varisco. Free. sttammanyartassociation.org.
ART SPEAKS: Daily through March 11. St. Tammany Parish Public Library, 555 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Art that evokes emotions and memory is featured. Free. slidellartleague.org.se
MARSHA ERCEGOVIC: Ends Friday. Atrium Gallery, Christwood Retirement Center, 100 Christwood Drive, Covington. An exhibit featuring the works of the New Orleans-based artist. Free. christwoodrc.com.
SALAD DAYS: Tuesdays-Fridays through March 22, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Recognizing St. Tammany student artists. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
COVINGTON ART MARKET: March 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Covington Trailhead,419 N. New Hampshire St. The monthly event featuring local artists. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
SECOND SATURDAY ART WALK: March 9, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Covington. Monthly evening of gallery sales and dining specials. Free. covla.com.
DANCES
OZONE SQUARES DANCE CLUB: Monday, 7:30 p.m. Greater Covington Center Bogue Falaya Hall, 419 N. Jefferson St. Bubba Mingus is the caller. ozonesquares.com.
BOOKS
JOHNETTE DOWNING: Saturday, noon. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. The author discusses her book, “Who’s Got the Baby in the King Cake?” Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
KID STUFF
STORY TIME AT BARNES & NOBLE: Saturdays, 11 a.m., 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Saturday – "I Am Martin Luther King Jr."; "Lego Movie" event, 2 p.m. Free (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
OUTDOORS
NORTHLAKE NATURE CENTER: 23135 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Wednesday, 1 p.m. — Nature Walk & Titivation; Friday, noon — All About Nature book club with Bev Chase; Sunday, 9 a.m. — Bicycling the Back Trails; Feb. 27, 1 p.m. — Nature Walk & Titivation (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.