A boil water advisory that had been in place since Monday for several Mandeville-area neighborhoods was rescinded Wednesday morning.
The neighborhoods affected by the boil water advisory included The Woodlands, Quail Creek, Forest Brook, Grand Terre, Emerald Pines, Casa Bella, Remington Court, Woodlands Terrace, as well as addresses on Viola and Soult streets.
The advisory was put in place on Monday after a communications contractor laying fiber in the Woodlands Subdivision hit an 8-inch water main, which caused water pressure to drop there and in surrounding areas. The advisory was called out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) regulations.
Tammany Utilities, which provides water to the affected areas, received confirmation from the LDH Wednesday morning that samples from the Briarwood Terrace Water System are clear and that water was safe for consumption.
For more information, call Tammany Utilities at (985) 276-6400.