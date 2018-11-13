In front of an almost empty chamber, and with no one lodging any significant opposition to any case, the St. Tammany Parish Planning Commission moved quickly through its agenda on Tuesday night, approving final plans for two subdivisions and preliminary plans for three others.
Commissioners approved final plans for Phase 1 of Southern Oaks, 58 lots on 27.61 acres south of La. 22, east of La. 1085, and west of Trepagnier Road and Madisonville. The developers were assessed a total of $127,078 in road and drainage impact fees.
Final plans were also approved for Phase 7B-1 of Money Hill Plantation, 23 lots on 23.9 acres north of La. 435, east of Abita Springs. No development fees were assessed because the preliminary hearing for the subdivision was held before those fees went into effect.
In both cases, approval was granted despite lengthy comments in the planning department staff report, after the developers’ representatives assured commissioners that all items would be addressed before the final plats were submitted for recordation.
Commissioners also approved preliminary plans for the final buildout of Ashton Parc, consisting of 156 lots on 48.37 acres on the south side of Haas Road, east of U.S. 11, north of Slidell.
Also approved were preliminary plans for Parcel I of Guste Island, 77 lots on 23 acres east of La. 1085 and south of La. 22, west of Madisonville.
Finally, preliminary plans were approved for Parcel 14 of Bedico Creek, 56 lots on 20.78 acres south of Interstate 12, west of La. 1085 and Madisonville.
All votes were 9-0, with Commissioners Pug Lorren and Wendell Richardson absent.