The Pearl River Board of Aldermen is set to vote next month on discounted water and sewerage rates for some elderly residents -- an idea that's been under discussion for months.
Town Attorney Tim Mathison provided a draft for the Board of Aldermen to discuss at their Sept. 18 meeting. Talking points included criteria for the discount, amount of the discount and what steps would be taken if customers provide fraudulent information.
Currently, Pearl River residents pay $12 for the first 2,000 gallons of water used monthly and $3 for every 1,000 gallons thereafter. Those rates were set in July.
Board members said that they want to reduce the amount for low-income, elderly people, who often live in small households and have low consumption.
The proposed draft would apply a discount for customers who are at least 64 years old or are handicapped or disabled and who have an annual income of $15,000 or less. They also must have lived in the town for at least three months to qualify.
After some discussion about whether to spell out the actual amount or set a percentage of what other customers pay, board members said the ordinance should say that eligible seniors must pay 50 percent of what other customers pay for the first 2,000 gallons.
That translates into $6 for the first 2,000 gallons. But, like other customers, they would pay the same $3 charge for every 1,000 gallons above that amount.
By setting a percentage, board members said, the town will avoid having to amend the ordinance if rates increase in the future.
Those seeking the reduced rate would have to apply annually, according to the draft ordinance.
The language drafted by Mathison also contained a provision to deal with customers found to have lied about their eligibility. The town would have the right to collect the amount it is owed, the draft said, along with 10 percent interest.
But board members said the 10 percent would amount to very little money and might not even cover the town's administrative costs.
Alderman Virgil Phillips suggested that the town levy an administrative fee and also asked how customers would be notified. If a certified letter is required, he said, that will be another cost for the town.
After some discussion, Mathison said he would rework the ordinance to call for a $25 administrative fee or a 10 percent interest charge on what should have been paid, whichever is greater.
Audience members cautioned the board that some larger households might put their account in the name of an elderly household member, taking advantage of the lower rate.
But Mathison pointed out that the discount was only for the first 2,000 gallons, and larger households will have higher consumption that's not subject to the discount.
Mathison said that he will have a new version of the ordinance reflecting the board's discussion at the Oct. 16 meeting.