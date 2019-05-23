It took one hour on Tuesday for a St. Tammany Parish jury to find a Covington tow truck driver guilty of three separate counts of sexual battery involving female passengers while he was working as a tow truck driver.
Dale Boudreaux Jr., 53, faces up to 10 years in prison on each sexual battery count, and he will have to register as a sex offender. He will be sentenced by 22nd Judicial District Judge William Knight on June 10.
The incidents occurred in Covington and Mandeville between June and October 2014 when Boudreaux was called to assist three separate women and touched them sexually without their permission, according to a statement released by District Attorney Warren Montgomery's office.
One victim testified that Boudreaux attempted to force her to perform oral sex on him. The defendant denied all allegations against him.
Assistant District Attorney William Macke prosecuted the case, with ADA Sharry Scott assisting.