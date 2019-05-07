The City of Slidell honored Ronnie and Gardner Kole on May 5 by officially naming the Heritage Park Amphitheater stage in their honor.
Kole, a world-renown pianist who is a member of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, played a concert that day prior to the Some Enchanted Evening performance by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.
The Koles have been among the Camellia City's most generous citizens for decades, chiefly through their Jazz on the Bayou fundraiser held at their Bayou Liberty home each year. "Jazz," as is it affectionately called by many, has raised more than $1.6 million in 27 years for local nonprofits, ranging from STARC and Safe Harbor, to Easter Seals Louisiana and a number of arts-related organizations.
Slidell Councilman at Large Bill Borchert introduced the ordinance to name the stage in the Koles' honor as a token of appreciation for the couple's outstanding citizenship. The council adopted the measure on Nov. 27, 2018.