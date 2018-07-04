Slidell resident and Bogalusa native Robert “Bob” Lawrence, former news and feature editor for the Bogalusa Daily News, will sign copies of his new book, “Bogalusa Memories: A Conversation with Bob Lawrence," from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 3 at the B&C Hall 139 Cumberland St., Bogalusa.
Lawrence based much of the book on his conversations with pioneers from the early days of Bogalusa, which was founded as a company town around the Great Southern Lumber Company in 1906. The city's nickname, "The Magic City," refers to the 187 days it took thousands of workers to build the city.
The sawmill started full production on Oct. 17, 1908, with the almost 700 company-owned rental houses finally filled with workers. The mill cut 1 million board feet of lumber almost every day until it closed in 1938, after GSL had cut away more than 600,000 acres of long leaf yellow pine, hundreds of years old.
Lawrence says his book focuses on the loss of individualism when settlers moved to the new city with its modern lifestyle of time clocks, credit buying at the Great Southern Lumber Company Commissary, regular paychecks and inexpensive rental housing with wood floors and brick chimneys instead of the dirt floors and mud chimneys of many pioneer houses.
The book stresses the authoritarian rule of the sawmill over the city it built and claimed as its own. Discipline and punishments were meted out by the GSL’s enforcement group called the “Rough Gang” by early Bogalusans. Ownership of the town was never in question, and company rules such as lights out and no moving through different sections of town after the company’s 10 p.m. curfew were strictly enforced.
“The book deals honestly and openly with Bogalusa’s ups and downs,” Lawrence said. The lynching of an innocent black man and the killing of four union officials in 1919 are discussed in detail.
After the signing event, the book will be available for $20 at McMillan’s Nursery and Gifts, 130 Cumberland St., Covington; Esma’s Second Time Around, 428 S. Columbia St., Bogalusa; and Delta Printing, 214 S. Columbia St., Bogalusa.