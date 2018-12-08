A hotly contested election season for the St. Tammany Parish School Board concluded Saturday with another incumbent, Peggy Seeley, being ousted by challenger Mike Winkler.

Winkler, who recently retired as principal of Pearl River High School, defeated Seeley for the Pearl River-area District 8 seat with 59 percent of the vote.

Tammy Lamy will replace incumbent Bob Womack as the Slidell-area District 11 member. Womack ran third in the Nov. 6 primary. Lamy, a retired teacher, defeated Maurice Doucette in the runoff with 76 percent of the vote.

In all, three incumbents were defeated during the election cycle: Seeley, Womack and Willie Jeter, from the Lacombe area. But four long-term School Board members did not seek re-election. Winkler's election means that there will be seven new faces on the School Board come Jan. 1, with eight holdovers.

Five members were returned to office without opposition, in contrast to 2014, when no incumbents faced challengers and only one race actually went to the ballot.