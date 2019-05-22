The St. Tammany Parish Library will kick off the Universe of Stories Summer Reading Challenge with The Launch, an event for all ages, at 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., and from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.
The Pontchartrain Astronomy Society will set up telescopes for star gazing and a space walk will add to the fun outside.
Inside the library, families will enjoy a glow-in-the-dark scavenger hunt, a silent disco, LED hula-hooping and more.
For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
For information about summer reading, visit www.sttammanylibrary.org.
Events May 22-29
LAMPLIGHT READERS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information about the club, call librarian Lillie Butler at (985) 845-4819.
TEEN RETURNING VOLUNTEERS: Teens who have volunteered during previous Summer Reading programs will be oriented at 2 p.m. Friday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd.; at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville; and at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470 or the Causeway Branch at (985) 626-9779.
HOLIDAY CLOSURE: All St. Tammany Parish Library branches will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.
EXPLORING THE UNIVERSE: Rocket scientist Dr. K. Renee Horton will share her children’s book about the solar system, "Dr. H. Explores the Universe," at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St.; at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lee Road Branch, 79213 La. 40; and at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call the Abita Springs Branch at (985) 893-6285, the Lee Road Branch at (985) 893-6284 or the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099.
MUSICAL GUEST: Musician Rick Kelley will perform interactive, original songs and dance-a-longs at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41; at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.; and at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, call the Pearl River Branch at (985) 863-5518, the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819 or the Folsom Branch at (985) 796-9728.
TEEN VOLUNTEER ORIENTATION: Teens who are new to the Teen Volunteer program will be oriented at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.; at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive; and at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819, the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Causeway Branch at (985) 626-9779.
RÉSUMÉ HELP: Adults will learn how to write an eye-catching résumé and receive advice on applying for a job online at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
KARATE DEMONSTRATION: Special guest martial arts instructors will do live demonstrations and lead kids in a mini class at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
IDENTIFYING POISONOUS PLANTS: Adults can learn about the poisonous plants lurking in their gardens such as poison ivy, poison oak and poison sumac as well as common treatments at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St. For information, call (985) 893-6285.