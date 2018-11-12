25 years
Several west St. Tammany public officials appeared before a joint legislative committee public hearing on highway construction priorities Tuesday afternoon, and the widening of Tyler St. in Covington and U.S. 190 through Mandeville were the top concerns expressed. Turning lanes on Tyler for St. Tammany Parish Hospital and on U.S. 190 at its La. 59 intersection were critical needs, expressed by Mayors Keith Villere, of Covington, and Paul Spitzfaden, of Mandeville. Danny Daniels and George Boudreaux were two businessmen favoring the widening of Tyler St., and those promoting the widening of U.S. 190 and La. 22 from Madisonville to La. 59 included State Representatives Eddie Deano and Pete Schneider, and Police Juror Bart Pepperman. Deano also recommended upgrading Monroe Street through Mandeville since it is a state highway starting to show the signs of stress of growth in the area.
50 years
St. Tammany Parish, which nixed Nixon in 1960 but expressed “I Like Ike” in 1956, decided to “let George do it” in 1968, but the reception Wallace got here wasn’t enough to get him over the national electoral hump. Richard Nixon was winner on the national scene, 287 electoral votes 172 for Hubert Humphrey. But for most of the long night and early morning Wednesday, the race was as close as your next breath. It was not decided for Nixon until he was conceded Illinois’ 26 electoral votes somewhere around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, to get him over the necessary 270 required for election. For most of the night, it was thought the election might go to the House of Representatives because neither man would get a majority due to George Wallace’s 45 electoral votes piled up in five Deep South — Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Arkansas. Ex-Alabama Gov. George Wallace polled 11,472 votes for president in St. Tammany Tuesday, 3,172 more than the combined votes of Richard Nixon and Hubert Humphrey, or slightly more than 55 percent. ... Nixon came in second with 4,849 votes and Humphrey trailed with 4,451. Wallace carried 26 of the parish’s 30 boxes, Humphrey took three and Nixon one.
75 years
At the regular Monday luncheon of the Covington Rotary Club, it was unanimously voted to sponsor the organization of a group in the city for soliciting and training the youth of the city in the Civil Air Patrol with the ultimate end in view of developing them into fliers for their country. The plan is for boys between sixteen and eighteen years to enroll for instruction under the rules of the CAP and receive proper instruction and so that by the time they are of age for entry into the armed forces they can continue their training in this line and will not be taken into combat zones until they been fully trained as pilots or ground crewman with training at the great air centers of the country.
100 years
The announcement of peace terms caused the suspension of business every where. All over the country, the day was given to celebration. The streets of the big cities were scenes of parades and demonstrations of joy. Speaking was conducted in the public halls and banners and streamers were strung across streets. There were some killed and many wounded by the careless discharge of firearms. St. Tammany parish did her shared of celebration in the towns, and as the news spread into the country, people came into the towns in crowded autos covered with flags and making noises of all kinds, from drums and tin pans to horns and cowbells.
125 years
The unaccountable absence of Sheriff Cook is still the topic of the day. He was undoubtedly the most popular public officer in the parish, and his strange action in absenting himself without leave is a mystery yet to be explained. No anxiety is felt in the state auditor’s office for the interest of the state, so far as his accounts are concerned, and it is very doubtful whether he is behind at all with the parish, which owes him his salary for this year, and various bills for criminal expenses. The only theory advanced is that he must have been temporarily deranged.