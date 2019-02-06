The Mandeville High School Spinnaker Dance Team recently won first place in the pom category at the American All-Star Louisiana State Championship in Lafayette. The group heads to the national competition at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. Pictured in the bottom row are, from left, Ava Yoli, Jill Meyer, Bella Scardino, Angelina Chauvin and Ally Hopper. In the middle row are Ainsley Cook, Emery Duet-Champagne, Alexa Volk, Tori Miller, Taylor Lirette and Aja Cousin. In the top row are Riley Ellefson, Emma Pradillo, Harleigh Hodges, Sophie Morris and Chloe Barach.