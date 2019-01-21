25 years
While the St. Tammany Tourist and Convention Commission can track tourist inquiries at its office and through through its information networks, officials here are trying to find ways to better track tourism figures from visitors to the area. According to Francis Leake of the Parish Tourist Commission, the office needs more specialized information from tourists to aid in getting needed funding from the legislature. Local tourist office figures reported by Virginia Kemp showed that stops at I-10 and I-59 visitor centers were down from 1992 figures, but inquiries at the local office in Hollycrest Plaza were up, registering more 8,000 inquiries in 1993.
50 years
A horse allegedly stolen from Zay Passman of Million Dollar Road in December 1968 and sold at auction in Franklinton for $87.50 was recovered in New Orleans this week, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported. The Appaloosa horse was found in possession of Joseph Terre of New Orleans, and an investigation revealed the man who sold it was Donald Gagliano of Jefferson parish.
75 years
Sunday afternoon an unfortunate tragedy occurred about six miles northwest of Folsom when a young lieutenant from the Hammond airfield was instantly killed when his plane crashed to earth. According to eye witnesses, James Plummer and Henry Vergez, of Covington, who were hunting in the woods near the spot where the plane fell, heard a terrific roar in the clouds but could not locate it, but in a moment they could see a plane break through the cloud formation and they noticed the great speed of the plane as well as the fact that parts of the plane seemed to be falling off until finally when it neared the earth the whole tail of the plane seemed to disintegrate. All the time this was going on, the motor was wide open and the plane had gone into a spin. According to Plummer and Vergez, they rushed to the scene, but others nearby had already arrived and were pulling the body of the pilot from the wreckage. It is believed that the pilot had gone so high he had been overcome for lack of oxygen. When he was taken from the wreckage he did not have his oxygen mask, neither had he attempted to bail out, as his parachute was still intact.
100 years
Nitrate of soda, as offered for sale by the government until Monday at 2 p.m., is cheap plant food when compared with other fertilizers and it supplies a need of the crop that other fertilizers cannot meet near so well.
125 years
Having left my bed and board, I am not responsible for any debts contracted by my wife, Mrs. Francis Levy, formerly Miss F. Schultz. Jacob Levy, Abita Springs, La. Jan. 27, 1894.