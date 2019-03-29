The Mandeville City Council voted last week to reject all bids for a pedestrian and bicycle pathway along the north side of West Causeway Approach, ending what had become a contentious issue for residents of Fontainebleau subdivision.
The path, which would have cost about $645,000, was blasted by residents who said it raised safety concerns and would have ruined the entrance to the subdivision. They decried the project as a waste of money since there's already a bike path on the other side of West Causeway Approach.
The project also touched off a dispute between Councilman David Ellis, who was trying to stop it, and Mayor Donald Villere, who insisted it was too late in the process because bids already had been opened.
Councilwoman Lauré Sica, who said she had researched the issue and state bid law, offered a resolution rejecting all bids for the project for just cause since they all exceeded the preconstruction estimate by more than 10 percent. Sica said that the bids were higher because more grubbing and clearing was needed than initially anticipated.
Villere agreed with that assessment and said he also agreed with Sica's motion related to the cost.
However, Villere took the opportunity to defend the project as a good one that would have increased connectivity, helping to link the eastern and western sides of Mandeville and making it easier to get around town.
He also chided the project's opponents, saying that the crowd in the room thought it was a "foolish idea because they won't use it."
"You've made a decision for other people who would use it, and I think that's wrong," Villere said.
He also questioned safety concerns, saying that it would be much safer to use a designated path than to cross a four-lane highway.
The mayor suggested that the project could have been modified by narrowing the path but that the changes necessary would have been too extensive to handle through change orders.
The City Council adopted Sica's resolution. But another resolution dealing with the path also came up for a vote. The resolution, sought by the administration, would have let Villere authorize a contract for the path. The council voted that measure down, with Councilman Mike Pulaski calling it the "final nail in the coffin."
Both votes were unanimous, and in a marked departure from previous meetings in which the bike path was debated at length, the council voted on Sica's resolution after Ellis moved to call the question, ending debate on the matter. None of those in attendance in the standing-room-only chambers spoke on the matter.