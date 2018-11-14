You can roast or smoke a turkey, and you can brine it, rub it with spices or even slather it with bacon.
Just do it carefully.
Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association and the United States Fire Administration.
And locally, there's one treatment that has the Slidell Fire Department crying fowl.
Chief Chris Kaufmann and St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1 appropriately are offering some tips on staying safe while deep-frying a turkey.
RESTRAINT, ON THANKSGIVING?: Don't overfill the fry pot with cooking oil. The oil will spill over when the turkey is inserted, and even a small amount hitting the hot burner can cause a large fire.
FIRE AND ICE: A partially frozen turkey will cause cooking oil to splatter when put in the pot. Big fire potential here, so make sure it's totally thawed.
TAKE THE TEMPERATURE: Cooking without a thermometer can result in the oil being heated to dangerous levels. It can become combustible above 350 degrees, and its vapors can ignite.
OUT OF HARM'S WAY: Do the frying at a safe distance of at least 10 feet from the outside of a home or any outdoor structure. Never do it indoors or under a low porch ceiling, and never leave the turkey unattended.
A STABLE ENVIRONMENT: Place the burner on a stable, noncombustible surface to prevent the pot from tipping over or catching the floor on fire. Turn the burner off before putting the turkey in the pot.
STOP RIGHT THERE: Never let children or pets near the fryer when in use — or after use. The oil can remain hot for hours.
SPEED DIAL: If a fire occurs, call 911 immediately.