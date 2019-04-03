The Covington City Council made quick work of a short agenda on Tuesday, but not before giving ownership of a 10-foot strip of city property to several city residents, at least one of whom wasn’t sure she wanted it.
The council voted on only one ordinance at its April meeting, which declared the city planned to divest itself of a 20-foot wide alley it owned between N. Tyler St. and N. Harrison St.
The ordinance proposed that the 20-foot wide corridor, which is bounded by W. 21st and W. 22nd avenues, be divided into equal 10-foot strips and given to the handful of property owners on either side of the alley that extends a full city block.
There are similar alleys in the area that the city once owned, but Covington divested itself of those alleys long ago.
The alley in question at Tuesday’s meeting, however, apparently was never relinquished by the city, and the ordinance was designed to end public ownership of the land. The Covington Planning and Zoning Commission previously recommended by unanimous vote that the city divest itself of the land since it was not needed for public purposes.
Jane Duracher, a resident whose property abuts the alley in question, told the council Tuesday night she and at least one neighbor didn’t want the extra strip of real estate. She said they preferred the city maintain ownership of the buffer between the two pieces of land, so that no other land owners could “encroach” upon their property.
That caused some confusion among council members and city administration, as the intent of the ordinance was not to give one property owner more land than another, but only to divest itself of the alley by splitting it into equal 10-foot swaths and giving it to landowners on either side.
District D Councilman Larry Rolling asked for clarification from City Attorney Julian “Rod” Rodrigue who said encroachment was not possible given that persons on both sides of the alley were gaining equal amounts of the alley for land.
Mayor Mike Cooper said in previous cases when the city divested itself of land, he believed the city had the property appraised and then it offered the land to the adjacent owner at the appraisal price.
Councilman at-Large Sam O’Keefe said he thought the city previously relinquished ownership of the alley as it did all others like it in the area. He said the alley in question apparently “slipped through the cracks” and remained public property.
Rolling, in whose district the property is located, said residents told him they feared a piece of property at the corner of W. 21st Ave. and Tyler St. (which abuts the alley) was prime for commercial development and they wanted to keep some distance between their homes and a possible business that could be constructed at that corner.
“The question is what’s going to go there,” he said. “It could be a small office building that’s open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On the other end of the spectrum, it could be a gas station that’s open 24 hours. All of a sudden you have lights in your backyard, people talking, car doors shutting…(Homeowners there) are not concerned with getting 10 feet (of land,) but if the (property that could be developed) gets 10 feet, (they’re 10 feet closer to the homeowner.”)
Citing his constituents’ wishes, Rolling voted against the ordinance, as did District E Councilman Rick Smith. Each of the five other councilmen voted to split the alley.
After the vote, Cooper reiterated he believed the property had to be appraised and then offered for sale. Smith agreed with the mayor, saying he thought appraisals had taken place in similar instances in the past. Rodrigue said the council could ask for an appraisal, but the council voted on the item without exploring that option.
Councilman at-Large Patrick McMath reread portions of the ordinance aloud after the vote, and said there was no mention of an appraisal in the revocation process. He also noted the city sent certified mail to homeowners adjacent to the alley saying that if the ordinance passed, they would become the alley’s owners.
“And we just read that into the record (making it official,”) McMath said.
“So they (all) just gained 10 feet, right, for free?,” Rolling questioned.
“Correct,” Rodrigue said.
Council members said after the meeting that a homeowner still could maintain a buffer by keeping in place boundaries (such as fencing) that existed along the alley before the ordinance passed.